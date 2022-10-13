Raúl Jiménez visited América facilities on the club’s anniversary

The Premier League player showed that he does not forget his roots and showed up at the facilities to celebrate the anniversary.

On the 106th anniversary of AmericaThe front Raul Jimenez was present this morning in Coapa.

Raul Jimenezplayer of Wolverhampton Wanderers of the premier league of England, is in Mexico and has shown that he does not forget his roots.

Today, Raul Jimenez He went to the facilities where he trained as a player to congratulate the club on its 106 years of existence.

A Hector Gonzalez Inarritudirector of Americait was his turn to receive Raul Jimenez; They met in one of the corridors attached to the main court of the team he leads. Fernando ‘Tano Ortiz.

Raúl Jiménez is recovering from an injury that has kept him away from the courts. Getty Images

Born in Tepeji del Rio, Hidalgo, Raul Jimenez He began his career in America. It was Alfredo Tena who gave him the opportunity to debut on October 9, 2011. His performances in the Águilas catapulted him to Europe; Although he had no luck Atletico Madridhis first team in the old continent, later gained confidence as a player of the benfica and came to consolidate himself as a Wolverhampton player.

As Yon de Luisa, president of the Mexican Soccer Federation, Raúl Jiménez is rehabilitated in Mexico City, with a view to recovering and being ready to be one of the national coach’s chosen ones, Gerardo Martinoto go to World Cup Qatar 2022.

From the problem he had in his head, Raúl Jiménez went on to pubalgia, a problem that has not allowed him to recover his best level. Within 15 days medical tests will be done, supervised by his club and the medical staff of the National selectionplus another group of doctors from Los Angeles.

louis yon He commented that the rehabilitation process is not going to be accelerated for any player and everything within reach will be done so that they have a correct recovery.