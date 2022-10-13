Raúl Grijalva and 37 federal legislators claim to assign $5,000 million to install solar panels in Puerto Rico

Washington D.C. – Along with 37 other federal legislators, the chairman of the Natural Resources Committee, Raul Grijalvaasked the leadership of the House of Representatives to allocate $5,000 million this year to acquire solar panels and batteries for residences of low-income and disabled people in Puerto Rico.

In a letter to the speaker Nancy Pelosi and the chair of the Appropriations Committee, Rose DeLauroGrijalva maintained that the money should be allocated through the US Department of Energy, as part of upcoming disaster assistance legislation, in response to hurricanes Fiona and Ian, and other emergencies.

“For too long, the people of Puerto Rico have been deprived of a reliable, resilient and sustainable energy service… Puerto Rico’s electrical infrastructure continues to produce island-wide blackouts and frequent long-term outages, despite skyrocketing energy prices on the island, including seven price increases in recent months. Those most affected by natural disasters must be the first to receive help,” the lawmakers said in the letter, dated Tuesday.

The letter is signed by the four Puerto Rican Democratic congressmen Nydia Velázquez, Darren Soto, Alexandria Ocasio Cortez and Ritchie Torres, as well as the Resident Commissioner in Washington, Jennifer Gonzalez, who is the only Republican who signs the petition.

Members of the federal lower house warned that efforts to modernize the electricity grid “have had limited success, hampered for years by recurrent delays in the presentation and approval of projects, technological failures, the persistence of the multimillion-dollar debt of the electricity generation, and a general lack of coordination between the entities responsible for the development of the electrical system of Puerto Rico and the resilience to disasters.”

They indicated that these delays slow progress towards the goal of having a Puerto Rico with an energy system based on 100% renewable sources by 2050, and reaching 40% in three years. Right now, they noted, only 3% of Puerto Rico’s energy is based on renewable sources.

A preliminary study of the Puerto Rico 100 program of the National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) suggests the immense potential of the island to fully depend on renewable sources.

That plan is coordinated by the Department of Energy, whose secretary, Jennifer GranholmPresident Biden commissioned the creation of a new team to accelerate the modernization of the electrical network, at a time when projects valued at $183 million have been programmed, of the $9,500 million allocated by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA, in English). ).

The legislators also alluded to the delay in the general reconstruction process and the failure of the service under the administration of the LUMA Energy company.

“Since taking over, (LUMA) has failed to meet their own performance goals and they have monitored an increase in the duration of power outages. For these reasons and more, the rooftop solar and battery market is among the most active. in the country”they added.

Federal legislators told the House leadership that despite the growing interest in solar panels in Puerto Rico, people with fewer resources cannot afford a battery-powered system that costs around $25,000, at a time when the average family income in the island is around $21,000.

They recognized the work that community groups do, but considered that the intervention of the federal government is urgent.

“Those who don’t have the means to buy or finance them are being left behind. For many people in Puerto Rico, energy independence is a survival strategy, and it is out of reach for those who need it most,” they stated, mentioning that “in the midst of the island-wide blackout caused by Hurricane Fiona, Homes and businesses equipped for solar power generation and storage fared much better than those that relied on the centralized grid.”

On the other hand, Grijalva sent a letter to the Secretary of the Interior, Deb Haaland, in which he requests that as Coordinating Agency of the Support Function for the Recovery of Natural and Cultural Resources (NCR RSF), assist the authorities in Puerto Rico and Florida to ensure the adequate preservation and rehabilitation of natural, cultural and historical resources, after Hurricanes Fiona and Ian.