Price of the dollar today, October 13: Exchange rate in Honduras, Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua…

The U.S. dollar volatile dawn.

Currently, the markets are focusing all their attention on the US economy after they were announced inflation data corresponding to last September.

According to official figures, US inflation stood at a year-on-year rate of 8.2 percentabove analysts’ expectations, who expected a rate of 8.1 percent.

Although inflation remains high, these figures mark the third consecutive decline since the peak of 9.1 percent recorded last June. As a result, expectations of a brake on restrictive monetary policies, because these have contributed to a decrease in inflation.

“Inflation in general in September is the result of the decrease in gasoline prices at a monthly rate of 4.9 percent, falling for the third month in a row, but less sharply”, express Core Bank through a report compiled by Millennium News.

Price of the dollar today, October 13: Exchange rate in Honduras, Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua…

Next, we share with you how much the US dollar this Thursday, October 13, in Mexico and part of Central America, according to the most recent update of investing.com, renowned financial website with great global influence.

  • Mexico: 20.0042 Mexican pesos (MXN)
  • Costa Rica: 625.91 Costa Rican Colon (CRC)
  • Guatemala: 7.8755 quetzals (GTQ)
  • Honduras: 24.7069 lempiras (HNL)
  • Nicaragua: 35.9700 gold cordobas (NIO)

Purchase

  • Mexico: 20,0009 Mexican pesos | Yesterday: 20.0115 Mexican pesos
  • Costa Rica: 624.28 Costa Rican Colon | 625.50 Costa Rican Colon
  • Guatemala: 7.8710 quetzals | 7.8760 quetzals
  • Honduras: 24.6137 lempiras | 24.6137 lempiras
  • Nicaragua: 35.9400 gold córdobas | 35.9400 gold cordobas

Sale

  • Mexico: 20.0081 Mexican pesos | Yesterday: 20.0322 Mexican pesos
  • Costa Rica: 627.55 Costa Rican Colon | 633.75 Costa Rican Colon
  • Guatemala: 7,8800 quetzals | 7.8790 quetzals
  • Honduras: 24,8000 lempiras | 24,8000 lempiras
  • Nicaragua: 36,0000 gold córdobas | 36,000 gold cordobas

