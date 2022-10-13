Potro Gutiérrez launches comparison with Puebla VS AméricaMediotiempo

abigail parra

Mexico City / 13.10.2022 00:10:22





Raul Gutierrezcoach of Cruz Azul, made it clear that tonight’s game against scratched (which ended 0-0) the critics may or may not have liked it, but it was certainly a duel worthy of Liguilla at this start of the Quarterfinals compared to the Puebla vs America in which the Eagles were vastly superior and thrashed 6-1.

“In the end it is about perception, whoever wants to see it well sees it well; whoever dislikes me sees it very badly. The important thing is what was shown on the court, this tie is very close against the second place in general, we are on the rise. Today was a league game Y if not ask the other party how it turned out. Now we have to go to Monterrey with the same enthusiasm, the court measures the same, we are going to look for that result with our arguments, ”he said at the end of the match.

The coach even ruled out that his squad you will feel intimidated for him Steel giant and put aside any issue of advantage for the royals by closing the series at home.

“Since I was a player I have always had the idea that the stands don’t play. We go with that idea, they obviously they feel more comfortable playing at home like any team, but there are 90 minutes left and you have to find to put them in favor of Blue Cross that it is a great team that plays both at home and away”.

Carneiro presented pain during warm-up

On the other hand, Gutiérrez revealed that the change to halftime of Gonzalo Carneiro by Michael Estrada It was because they decided not to force the Uruguayan after he presented pain at the end of the warm-up.

“They are one of those things that suddenly happen, we we found out about the nuisance in the locker room, they had already warmed up, we were already going inside. I asked her how she was doing and she told me that she was fine.”