PLD declares itself in permanent session until the day of its consultation

Just four days after holding its “Citizen Consultation”, the Dominican Liberation Party (PLD) was declared in permanent session until next Sunday to cover everything concerning to the consultation process.

The decision was announced by Alejandrina Germán, president of the Organizing Commission of the Consultation on Presidential Candidates (Conap), who also added that all the details have been finalized and, without any impediment so far, they are ready for the development of the voting that will measure the sympathy of their aspiring presidential candidates.

“We are ready to receive this Sunday all Dominicans who wish to participate in this party of democracy,” he said.

drawbacks

Germán assured that the only inconvenience they have found in the preparation process has been the hasty decision of the candidate with ballot number one, Luis de León, to set aside his aspirations to support former Vice President Margarita Cedeño.

“Only Luis De León withdrew his aspirations and he only has to do his job with his followers to support Margarita, but so far we have not had any complaints of any attitude that could hinder the transparency of the process,” he said.

Without further details, the organizer of the consultation alleged that it has been a passive process in which, according to the agreements between the six candidates, it is expected that the PLD candidate for the presidency will be elected.

Commissions of five to seven people were assigned and are ready to be located this October 16 in the 2,732 consultation centers in which they will direct the processeswhere, according to the PLD leaders, the manual and electronic electoral system provided by the Central Electoral Board has already been installed.