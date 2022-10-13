World

Pedro Castillo: 3 questions to understand the unprecedented constitutional complaint against the president of Peru and doubts about whether it is legal

Photo of CodeList CodeList1 min ago
0 0 5 minutes read

  • Norberto Paredes and Guillermo D. Olmo
  • BBC News World

peter castle

image source, Getty Images

Caption,

Pedro Castillo, President of Peru.

Peru is going through a new political crisis, after the country’s attorney general, Patricia Benavides, filed a constitutional complaint against President Pedro Castillo for leading an alleged criminal organization, among other charges.

Castillo has “flatly” denied the accusations presented to Congress and accused the Prosecutor’s Office of acting “politically”, alleging that they have no evidence against him.

He also assured that he will not seek asylum or leave his country and reiterated that he is being a victim of “political persecution.”

The president even went further and called “new type of coup” the complaint, which also goes against former ministers Juan Silva (Transport and Communications) and Geiner Alvarado (Housing, Construction and Sanitation).

Source link

Photo of CodeList CodeList1 min ago
0 0 5 minutes read
Photo of CodeList

CodeList

Related Articles

Ukraine advances and gains ground in the east and south

1 week ago

Biden has a big oil problem. This is what you should know about the OPEC+ decision

1 day ago

Retreating Russians abandon corpses of comrades

1 week ago

Danilo Medina: I have no doubt that the PLD will return to power in 2024

2 days ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© Copyright 2022 Code List, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button