Pedro Castillo: 3 questions to understand the unprecedented constitutional complaint against the president of Peru and doubts about whether it is legal

Norberto Paredes and Guillermo D. Olmo

BBC News World

4 hours

image source, Getty Images Caption, Pedro Castillo, President of Peru.

Peru is going through a new political crisis, after the country’s attorney general, Patricia Benavides, filed a constitutional complaint against President Pedro Castillo for leading an alleged criminal organization, among other charges.

Castillo has “flatly” denied the accusations presented to Congress and accused the Prosecutor’s Office of acting “politically”, alleging that they have no evidence against him.

He also assured that he will not seek asylum or leave his country and reiterated that he is being a victim of “political persecution.”

The president even went further and called “new type of coup” the complaint, which also goes against former ministers Juan Silva (Transport and Communications) and Geiner Alvarado (Housing, Construction and Sanitation).

But the prosecution defends her and affirms that she is trying to do justice after an illicit use of presidential powers.

Regardless of whether or not Castillo is guilty of the crimes imputed to him, various voices, including prominent jurists, have questioned the legality of the process that is now underway and by which Congress can remove Castillo from power.

Peruvian political scientist Omar Awapara describes the situation in his country as delicate and unprecedented.

“it’s unpublished that a sitting president has six open investigations and it is also unprecedented that a constitutional complaint has been filed against a sitting president,” he says.

“Everything we are experiencing is relatively unprecedented. Especially with regard to the judicialization of politics and the more active participation of judicial bodies in a conflict of this type.”

Here we summarize in 3 keys the new political crisis that the South American country lives.

1. What is an impeachment?

According to the Prosecutor’s Office, a constitutional complaint is a procedure that allows determining whether persons with immunity (such as the president and congressmen) have committed crimes during the exercise of their functions, such as abuse of authority or corruption.

Is about the first time in Peru the figure is used against a acting president.

image source, Getty Images Caption, Castillo’s defenders assure that there is a “plan” to remove him from the government.

But the Peruvian government assures that the current initiative goes against the Constitution.

The Minister of Justice and Human Rights of Peru, Félix Chero, denounced that there is a “systematic plan to remove President Pedro Castillo from office”.

Chero cited article 117 of the Peruvian Constitution to explain that the investigations to which Castillo has been subjected are not sufficient grounds to accuse the president.

The Peruvian political scientist Omar Awapara defends this point. “The Prosecutor’s Office can investigate, but you can’t impeach the president except for very specific cases, which are not fulfilled now,” he says.

Article 117 of the Constitution establishes that the president of Peru can only be accused during his term for these reasons: treason against the country, preventing elections of any kind and dissolving Congress except in the cases provided for in article 134.

According to the Peruvian Magna Carta, the president could also be accused of preventing the meeting or operation of Congress or the National Elections Jury and other electoral system bodies.

The jurists consulted by BBC Mundo agreed that the Constitution prevents Castillo from being accused of crimes that are not contemplated in article 117.

For Domingo García Belaúnde, a member of the Consultative Commission of the Constitutional Commission of the Peruvian Congress, “it is most likely that this complaint will be shelved until the president ceases to be president.”

Along the same lines, it was stated Omar Cairoprofessor of Constitutional Law at the Pontifical Political University of Peru, for whom “the complaint is unconstitutional because the Prosecutor’s Office is seeking to prosecute the president for crimes that are not contemplated in article 117.”

But the Prosecutor’s Office argues that the complaint is protected by article 99 of the Peruvian Constitution, which empowers Congress to accuse the president and other high-ranking officials of “any crime they commit in the exercise of their functions,” and by the United Nations Convention against Corruption.

The Prosecutor’s Office and Castillo’s detractors affirm that the constitutional protection of the president cannot serve to protect corrupt practices.

García Belaúnde believes that, although it does not prosper in Congress, the complaint filed by the prosecutor “has a tremendous political impact because there are more and more indications of widespread corruption.”

image source, Getty Images Caption, peter castle

2. Why is it used now?

The Prosecutor’s Office has opened six preliminary investigations into Castillo, ranging from promotions in the armed forces to works allegedly awarded illegally.

The Peruvian president and his defenders insist that there is no tests.

But the Prosecutor’s Office says it has found “very serious and revealing indications” of the existence of a criminal network led by Castillo in the government and accuses its alleged members of carrying out “a fierce obstruction of justice.”

Castillo was criticized at the end of August for replace the police dome Nationalafter anti-corruption agents and prosecutors raided the seat of government in search of the president’s sister-in-law, Yenifer Paredes, accused by the Public Ministry of being part of the corruption network allegedly led by the president himself and his wife, Lilia Paredes.

image source, Getty Images Caption, Pedro Castillo and the first lady Lilia Paredes, 23 years older than her sister Yenifer.

“The government’s attempts to prevent this from moving forward and the actions of obstruction of justice have served a bit as a pretext to accuse the president now,” explains political scientist Omar Awapara.

3. What’s next?

After the presentation of the constitutional complaint by the Prosecutor’s Office, it must be analyzed by the Subcommittee on Constitutional Accusations of Congress, which must open an investigation and prepare a report.

If the Subcommittee admits the charge against Presidenta process will start in which will be summoned to the legislative chamber to present his defense. The Prosecutor’s Office, as the complainant, as well as the experts and witnesses will also participate.

The report issued by Congress must subsequently be put to the vote and in order to advance it would have to obtain more than half of the votes of the congressmen.

If approved, the prosecutor may file a criminal complaint against Castillo before the Supreme Court of Justice.

Awapara doubts that the complaint will be voted on in Congress and if it reaches that point, he does not believe that they will approve it.

“It is an attempt to strike a strong and effective blow against the president in order to convince congressmen who have not voted for the presidential vacancy so far to do so. But I don’t think it worked“, he assures.

image source, Getty Images Caption, President Pedro Castillo attracts as many supporters as detractors who are convinced of his responsibility in cases of corruption.

However, Professor Cairo points to a third way that could lead to Castillo’s downfall without necessarily implying a criminal charge.

“Article 100 of the Constitution allows the president to be impeached, not for a crime, but for a constitutional infraction, such as not complying with and enforcing the sentences and resolutions of the jurisdictional bodies”, as the Magna Carta commands. .

The Prosecutor’s Office maintains that Castillo has hindered the investigations, but for an initiative of this nature to prosper, it would require that two thirds of the congressmen vote in favor, while the path initiated by the complaint of the Prosecutor’s Office only requires the vote of the other half one.

In the last year, the Peruvian Congress has initiated two presidential vacancy processes against Pedro Castillo, who took office just one year and three months ago.

In neither of the two processes has it been possible to gather the qualified majority corresponding to two thirds of the total of 130 congressmen, or 87 votes in favor, to remove the president.

“The Constitution defends the president, but many believe that perhaps this is a political move by the opposition to accumulate votes for a vacancy,” says Awapara.