Outstanding baseball player from Sancti Spíritus ARRIVED in Tampa after RELEASE – SwingCompleto

By Yasel Porto

This Monday, one of the main figures in the outstanding result achieved by Sancti Spíritus in the 61st National Series was released from a detention center in Texas.

Outfielder Dismany Ortiz arrived in the city of Tampa that night, as the player himself told us shortly after posting on Facebook what just happened.

Ortiz had left Cuba on September 16 for Nicaragua, and in that country he began his journey through all of Central America towards the border between Mexico and the United States. He made the trip with several friends, with whom he crossed the Rio Grande through the Mexican town of Piedras Negras.

He was detained by immigration for three days and was released this Monday to meet some relatives he has in the aforementioned Florida city.

The skillful player had a very good performance in the 61 National Series, a contest where his team reached the postseason. He hit .305 with a .425 OBP and .827 OPS.

His total of RBIs (16) and home runs (2) respond to the fact that he is basically a tactful, fast hitter, and that defensively he stands out for his security and covers a lot of ground. In the playoffs he was one of those who shone the most with the wood, achieving an excellent offensive line of .353 / .463 / .934.

Ortiz has averaged .284 in six National Series, and the 2021-22 season was the most outstanding of all. Already in the previous campaign he had shown a considerable takeoff compared to his first four appearances in the highest category of Cuban baseball.

He was a member of the under 23 national team that played the Pan-American championship in Honduras and Nicaragua two years ago. In 2020 himself, he appeared on a preliminary list of the group of Cuban baseball talents prepared by the National Commission with the aim of integrating the 2020-2024 Training Center.

Now Ortiz will focus on training for a possible signing in the future. Youth, talent and desires charge him to achieve his goal.