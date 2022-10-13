Orlando Bloom reveals that he was on the verge of death

Orlando Bloom revealed one of the darkest moments of his life, when an accident that almost caused his death forced him to fight for his physical and mental health.

The British actor explained that as a young man he fell from the height of a third floor when the drain pipe through which he was climbing to the roof of a house broke.

“When I was 19 [años]I fell three stories out of a window and broke my back,” he said in a video with UNICEF on Instagram. “I was very lucky to survive the fall.”

Bloom, 45, confessed that the doctors’ prognosis was not promising and that they even told him that he would never walk again.

“When I was in the hospital, for the first four days, they told me that I would never walk again. That really was the beginning of a long and painful journey to recognize and understand some of the patterns that I had followed in my life, which led me to to have numerous accidents,” he said. “And the culmination was breaking my back, which was a near fatal experience.”

Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for UNICEF USA) Orlando Bloom

the protagonist of Pirates of the Caribbean He said that after his surgery he used a support belt for his back and began several sessions of physical therapy. Twelve days later, Bloom was able to walk without her crutches.

But despite his prompt and remarkable physical recovery, his mental health suffered from the devastating experience.

“I would say that the months after my fall were the darkest,” he admitted. “For someone who was always active in his life, I suddenly felt restricted and was in a lot of pain. Mental health is particularly challenging because you don’t see it.”

But the actor used the experience of his fall to reflect on existence and transform pain into a desire to continue.

“There is always an opportunity to transform pain, whether physical or mental, into the wonderful good fortune of your life,” he said. “And it is very important to talk to people, to find someone, to create the possibility of a communication that leads to transformation and change. It starts with a moment, a conversation. It starts with a question: What is on your mind? “.

In 2005, the actor confessed to the magazine GQ, that the accident completely changed his life. She made him understand that he shouldn’t spoil her.

Today, the former lover of living on the edge, enjoys a relaxed life to the fullest, trying not to expose it to danger.