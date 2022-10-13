One of his assistants gave clues to the future

Carlos Roa is part of Pelado’s coaching staff and assured that sooner or later he sees a return to Mexico because they are very fond of the Flock.

They say that happiness is not bought with money. As much as Matías Almeyda is very far from Club Guadalajara right now, in his environment they recognize the affection he feels for the institution, where he has had his best stage as a coach, for this reason one of the assistants of the Argentine, Carlos Roa revealed that in the future he sees the return to the Perla Tapatia.

El Pelado arrived without reflectors Chivas in 2015 in the midst of a sea of ​​doubts because José Manuel de la Torre had not done a bad job, but at that time no one imagined that the best time was yet to come for the rojiblancos under the management of the Vergara family, after five titles in two and a half years were enough to set a precedent that has been very difficult to emulate.

Given this, in an exclusive interview with Bolavip, Carlos Roa, who has been part of Almeyda’s coaching staff since he began his coaching career at River Plate, gave clues of what may happen in the future, because beyond the love of the fans and the trophies that the strategist won speak for themselves of the foul he has done to the people of Guadalajara, The Argentine’s wish is to return at some point, although the dates have not been established.

“Chivas was the glory, it was our best moment in the part of our experience as a coaching staff, we had started with River and Banfield, I think Chivas was the culmination of all the best we did in soccer because we played seven finals and won five titles in three years. I cannot tell you that it is our second home, but we do have many people who love us, we have pleasant memories with the people of Mexico and with that squad of players to this day we have a link through social networks”.

Poll When do you think Almeyda will return to Chivas? When do you think Almeyda will return to Chivas? 533 PEOPLE ALREADY VOTED

“It’s not up to me (to return), it’s up to Matías Jesús Almeyda, I guess so. He has great affection and respect for that place, without a doubt, he talks about Chivas, his mouth is always full of Chivas because without a doubt that was our spectacular step, it was a very good place of learning and also for our families”, The former goalkeeper who played for Mallorca in the 1990s abounded.

Did you like our note? Did you take courage? Raise your voice and express yourself! Now, Flock Passion allows you to interact with our content. Through Viafoura you can tell us what you want through Google, Facebook or your email. A complete, orderly and appropriate experience to your interests. Try it!