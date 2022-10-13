Official | Club América launches a jersey for its 106th anniversary that causes controversy among its fans

The America club will have his first important date on his way to the title of the Opening 2022 with the First Leg match of the Quarterfinals at the Cuauhtémoc Stadium against Puebla, after finishing first in the General Table with 38 points, therefore, in their more than 100 years of professional success they have launched a new and controversial jersey as part of the celebration.

Controversial Club America jersey

Fans, former soccer players and current players have spoken out for the 106th anniversary of the Eagles of Americathe club’s official page this day changed the profile photo with a classic shield, in connection with that, the Mexican sports news agency, PressPort, shared the image of the special blue-cream jersey.

The new commemorative jersey America club It has generated mostly a negative response from the fans of the Coapa team, considering that the Nike design is far from the relevance of the Eagles, classifying it as very unsightly. It is worth mentioning that in the official store, the clothing is priced at 1,199 Mexican pesos (ladies and men), while the children’s at $1,099.