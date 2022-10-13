Nury Martinez resigns, the Los Angeles City Council member who called another mayor’s African-American son a “changuito” | International

Nury Martinez, in an image from last April, resigned from the Council on October 12 after four days of scandal caused by his racist statements. Damian Dovarganes (AP)

End of the road for Councilor Nury Martinez. The Latina mayor has yielded to political and community pressure, which had demanded in one voice her resignation from the Los Angeles City Council after racist and cruel comments were made public against an African-American boy and the city’s Oaxacan population. “It is with a broken heart that I give up my seat on the 6th District Council, the community I grew up in, and my home,” she wrote in a lengthy letter in which she did not apologize to those offended. Martinez was until recently one of the most prominent Latinas in California, but she has seen her power quickly lose after the audio of a conversation with two other colleagues and a labor leader was made public over the weekend where she calls the man a “changuito”. black son of another mayor.

President Joe Biden, who will land this afternoon in Los Angeles to boost his infrastructure plan, called on Tuesday for the resignation of all those involved in the conversation, which occurred in October 2021 and was leaked this Sunday on Reddit, causing a scandal of great dimensions that transcended the local sphere. Until yesterday, only Ron Herrera, the leader of the Los Angeles County Federation of Labor, who had also been present at the meeting, had resigned. “The president believes that everyone should resign,” Karine Jean-Pierre, the White House spokeswoman, said yesterday.

The fall of Martinez, born in the US to parents who immigrated from Mexico, has been in slow motion. After the publication of the conversation, of just over an hour, the mayor first left the presidency of the Council, which she had held since January 2020. This Tuesday, minutes before the first face-to-face meeting was held at the City Council after the outbreak of the scandal, announced in a statement that he was taking a step back and requesting a temporary discharge from the position he reached nine years ago. To the surprise of many, the mayor clung to the position despite the fact that with the hours the voices that demanded her resignation increased.

This Wednesday his resignation has finally arrived. In the long letter that she announced, she does not apologize or expressly mention the episode that forced her to leave. Instead, she concludes by stating that she hopes her journey has inspired little Latina girls to “dream of more than meets the eye.”

“He has done the right thing,” California Governor Gavin Newsom said after learning of the resignation. “In our state there is no place for these comments, nor in our politics. We must all model our best behavior to live the values ​​that so many of us fight every day to protect”, added the Democratic president, who had asked since Monday for the departure of Martinez and the other two councilors. Newsom was joined by several others, including Senator Alex Padilla, who filled the vacancy left by Kamala Harris in the Senate, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti and the two candidates running for the city, Karen Bass, an African-American woman, and the tycoon Rick Caruso.

The controversial talk occurred in October last year during a time of high political tension. The Council was in the midst of a process aimed at redesigning the 15 electoral districts that make up the city of 10 million inhabitants. This takes place every ten years and gives the councilors the opportunity to fight to expand their area of ​​influence in the areas they represent.

It is in this context that Martinez talks with colleagues about how to expand the influence of Latinos in the city. The mayor charges especially against councilman Mike Bonin, who is gay and has a son with her husband. Martinez calls Bonin a “little bitch” and criticizes her for using her black son as if she were “an accessory.” “Her black of hers, next to her,” added Martinez without anyone of her interlocutors censoring her comments. Councilman De León, who has Guatemalan roots and grew up in the border area of ​​Tijuana and San Diego, says Bonin carries his son like a Louis Vuitton bag. Before moving on to another topic, Martinez also claims that the couple is raising the child “as a white boy” and suggested that the infant needed a beating.

Martinez, 49, speaks at another point disparagingly about Oaxacans and Central Americans who live in the densely populated neighborhood of Koreatown in downtown Los Angeles. “I see a lot of very short dark people… I don’t know where these people come from, what village they came from, how they got here… So ugly, they are horrible,” he said in a city where almost 50% of the inhabitants are identify as Latino.

This Tuesday, Bonin, through tears, had the opportunity to respond to the hurtful comments that his colleagues said behind closed doors. “My husband and I are angry, heartbroken and nauseous. I provoke many attacks and perhaps they are deserved, but my son? That makes my soul bleed and it makes my temper boil”, said the mayor before a session where chaos reigned. Dozens of people went to City Hall to demand the resignation of the mayors who participated in the conversation. Martinez did not attend and De León and Cedillo had to leave the City Hall before the cries of “out, out!”. “There are many who are asking for forgiveness now. It’s a good second step, because the first step they have to take is to resign. Resign and then apologize, ”concluded Bonin, who announced in January that he would not seek re-election in next month’s elections.

The scandal that has caused the leak of the audio does not stop growing. California prosecutor Rob Bonta announced this Wednesday that he will open an investigation into the events that led to the controversial statements by Martinez, De León and Cedillo. This is the power struggle that opened the redistricting process. “The audio casts doubt on a political process that is a cornerstone in Los Angeles. Given the circumstances, my office will investigate, gather the facts and work to determine the truth and take action if necessary, “said Bonta, who took the opportunity to once again condemn the episode, which he defined as” unacceptable, painful and offensive “.

Follow all the international information in Facebook Y Twitteror in our weekly newsletter.