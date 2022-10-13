Norberto Vélez will have a tremendous party in the patio of his house

That space in which a small wooden house lives at the top of La Loma del Temeguindo, from where the singer and composer Norberto Vélez three years ago has broadcast dozens of episodes for his virtual program “Sessions from La Loma”, will be shared and what a way!

Like any other artist, the former member of the NG2 salsa orchestra had dreamed of being a singer who performed on big stages since he was a child, but this time the emotion invades him when he explains that he will achieve the dream of performing in “the patio of his house ”, from the home of so many memorable recordings, located in the Naranjito neighborhood in Hatillo.

In its patio, of seven cuerdas of land, it will receive some 5,500 people, who will be part of the “Sessions From the Loma… The event”, to be held on October 22 from 2:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. :00 at night, with the participation of singers Tito Nieves, Luisito Carrión, Moncho Rivera and Daniel Díaz, among others.

“On this occasion, I have to use my big stage, the patio of my house, this time to summon the public and celebrate the joy with these great colleagues and those who will continue to go through ‘Sessions from La Loma’ and for this event which I know will be the first of many that we will be doing”, said the artist about this event that is already sold out in its entirety.

According to Norberto, this festival also serves to celebrate his musical project that emerged in 2019 and that he undertook together with his friend, producer Gabriel Ramos, in response to his concern to create a program where he could sing and meet with colleagues and friends, as well as getting a little of the history of each one of them.

Through its digital platform, which already has more than 315,000 subscribers on its YouTube portal and its videos have millions of views, it has allowed it to reach an audience not only in Puerto Rico, but also has followers from the United States. United States and Latin America, among other parts of the world, for which it also has a reach in the youth generation, as highlighted.

Precisely, the singer from Hatillo, explained at a press conference held to offer the details of the festival, that 50 percent of the attendees are from outside Puerto Rico, for which he also highlighted the positive impact on the cultural tourism sector.

“I am more than grateful to God for all the opportunities he has given me, including one more chance at life. Two weeks ago I had an accident, in which they took 22 stitches in my head due to a fracture. So God continues to give me gifts and life to continue carrying what he gave me, which is the gift of music and of having created this space to bring joy and knowledge to people,” said Norberto, who will begin his presentation at 8:00 at night.

Daniel Díaz, also known as “El Tripandero”, will perform together with the Colombian Alexander López, in a duo format, where he will demonstrate the various patterns that he usually does with percussion. “I’m sure we’re going to dance, sing, enjoy, enjoy, and the hill is going to catch fire,” said Diaz.

On the other hand, Luisito Carrión was restored after he underwent emergency surgery in Colombia last June to unclog his arteries after suffering four heart attacks and he is more than ready to be part of this event.

“Norberto is my friend, brother. Many things unite us: God, music and our parents, because we were raised… his father Heriberto Vélez, was my music teacher, may his soul rest in peace. I bless your life, I ask God to protect you, thank you for your existence and for having me, “he said.

While Moncho Rivera will go on stage with his orchestra to interpret the songs of the late singer and his uncle, Ismael “Maelo” Rivera. In addition, the trumpeter and now singer known as Jota Ruiz will present his proposal in what will be a musical banquet.

The massive event that will take place in the western part of Puerto Rico, for which they will be able to bring a beach chair, will not be broadcast live, but will be recorded so that it can later be enjoyed by those who could not be present.

In addition to musical performances on stage, the festival will feature artisans, food kiosks and a large parking lot for attendees, from where they will be transported to the area of ​​the hill. According to Ramos, who also produces the event, he informed that there will be a security area and checkpoint.

The production recommends that attendees wear comfortable clothing. Similarly, it was reported that the entry of coolers, cigarettes, food or drinks from other establishments, perfume bottles, firearms, bladed weapons, horns, whistles, controlled substances, laser pointers, professional cameras with removable lenses will not be allowed. or high range.