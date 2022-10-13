News

Nikolas Cruz: Jury Recommends Life Sentence for Gunman in Parkland School Shooting That Killed 17

Nikolas Cruz had already pleaded guilty to all charges.

A jury in the US recommended this Thursday life imprisonment instead of the death penalty for Nikolas Cruz, the young man who killed 17 people and injured an equal number in the shooting at a Florida high school in February 2018 .

The verdict of the 12 jurors was released at a hearing in which families of the victims of the so-called “Parkland massacre” were present.

Some were disappointed by the decision. Cruz sat hunched over showing little reaction.

The jury’s decision is recommendation and to know the final sentence we will have to wait for the judge’s ruling next November 1stafter prosecutors requested that the victims be heard before the decision.

