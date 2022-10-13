Sports

Nicolás Larcamón surrenders to Fernando Ortiz’s Club América

Tuesday, October 11, 2022

After deleting Chivas in phase of Repechagethe team of Puebla arrives with the maximum motivation to face the America clubwho was the one who developed the best in the regular season of the Opening Tournament 2022Therefore, at a press conference, Nicholas Larcamontechnician of the ‘Stripe’filled the pupils of Fernando Ortiz with praise, however, he assured that his boys will seek to make history.

“America was the most competitive team of the 17 dates, it has a replacement and a remarkable hierarchy, but I focus on what we are. I am clear that the demand is going to be very high, but we are qualified to compete. This sport is unpredictable and anything can happen. We are eager to achieve another historic chapter.”

The azulcrema squad will carry on their backs the label of favoritism, which is a double-edged sword, so they should not be trusted, especially when they will face an entity that has nothing to lose, but much to gain, like the group sweet potato

Date and time of the round trip match between América and Puebla

The first chapter of this key will take place this Wednesday, October 12 at the Cuauhtemoc Stadium at 7:00 p.m. While the Vuelta will be on Saturday 15 at the Aztec stadium at 8:06 p.m., both with downtown time Mexico.

