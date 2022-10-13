New Balenciaga bag in the shape of a bag of French fries

The renowned Balenciaga brand has once again left everyone with their mouths open. This after debuting with a bag of French fries on his latest catwalk entitled “The Mud Show”, where he presents the trends of summer 2023.

The bag that is shaped like a bag of Frito Lay chips, so now instead of spending 4 dollars or its equivalent in pesos, you will now have to pay up to US$1,800.

The leather bag is the version of the potato chip case only with subtle “Balenciaga” branding. It also features a metallic silver lining and a zipper at the top. The creation was first seen during fashion week. from Paris when the brand showed a runway covered in mud, with Kanye West as the model.

The bag comes in four colors: red, green, blue, and yellow, which are the colors of Lay’s real potato chip sleeves for their different flavors.

Internet users of the networks crowded the comments of the publication of the new balenciaga bag to express their reactions to the new portfolio.

“Lower depths of crass commercialism,” one person commented. “At this point I think Balenciaga is a social experiment,” said another. “This is a joke right?” one disappointed fan wrote. “This is actually a mockery of fashion,” commented another.