Nelson Cruz wants Pujols in the World Classic with the Dominican

In his last year as a baseball player in the majors, the Dominican Albert Pujols managed to say goodbye in a big way. Right in the final stretch of the 2022 regular season, the 42-year-old from Quito joined the exclusive 700-home run club, becoming just the fourth slugger in history to reach that figure. In total there were 703 home runs by “The Machine” in a regular role.

Although Pujols made it very clear before the start of the current tournament that it would be his last as a professional baseball player, there is currently a strong rumor that a team would do their best to convince you to cancel your withdrawal.

During an interview with the radio program Sports Diamond, Nelson Cruzwho was named general manager of the Dominican Republic national team in the next World Baseball Classicassured that he does not close the doors to Pujols to be part of the Quisqueyan team, and will try to talk to him to convince him to play and represent his country, since he considers that he can still contribute a lot on the pitch despite being a veteran.

“I understand that what he (Pujols) has done says a lot, he is in tune, the swing is there, but since I understand that he announced his retirement, I would have to talk to him.” Cruz expressed about the Pujols case and his desire to have him on the Dominican roster at the World Baseball Classic (WBC), a tournament that will take place in March 2023.

Cruz revealed that during this 2022 MLB season, he spoke on several occasions with Pujols about a possible integration into the Dominican team’s list of players, however, after having hit his 700th home run, he has not spoken to him again.