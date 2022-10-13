Sports

Nelson Cruz wants Pujols in the World Classic with the Dominican

In his last year as a baseball player in the majors, the Dominican Albert Pujols managed to say goodbye in a big way. Right in the final stretch of the 2022 regular season, the 42-year-old from Quito joined the exclusive 700-home run club, becoming just the fourth slugger in history to reach that figure. In total there were 703 home runs by “The Machine” in a regular role.

Although Pujols made it very clear before the start of the current tournament that it would be his last as a professional baseball player, there is currently a strong rumor that a team would do their best to convince you to cancel your withdrawal.

During an interview with the radio program Sports Diamond, Nelson Cruzwho was named general manager of the Dominican Republic national team in the next World Baseball Classicassured that he does not close the doors to Pujols to be part of the Quisqueyan team, and will try to talk to him to convince him to play and represent his country, since he considers that he can still contribute a lot on the pitch despite being a veteran.

“I understand that what he (Pujols) has done says a lot, he is in tune, the swing is there, but since I understand that he announced his retirement, I would have to talk to him.” Cruz expressed about the Pujols case and his desire to have him on the Dominican roster at the World Baseball Classic (WBC), a tournament that will take place in March 2023.

Cruz revealed that during this 2022 MLB season, he spoke on several occasions with Pujols about a possible integration into the Dominican team’s list of players, however, after having hit his 700th home run, he has not spoken to him again.

Ishmael Hernandez

I am a graduate of the Autonomous University of Guadalajara since 2012, graduated as a Bachelor of Communication Sciences. After having been a radio announcer for a few years in the “Perla Tapatia”, I returned to my hometown, Mazatlán, Sinaloa and was hired by El Debate Newspaper in May 2019. My first months in El Debate were writing articles for the vertical: “My Pocket”, however, in September of the same year I became part of the powerful lineup of “Al Bat”, where I am still working as a web journalist. In “Al Bat”, we truthfully present to our readers the most relevant aspects of the baseball world, mainly from the MLB, winter leagues in Mexico, the Dominican Republic, Puerto Rico, Venezuela and the Asian continent. I am a fan of the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League and the Boston Red Sox in the American League. My big dream is to get to know the Fenway Park stadium, the historic venue of the “Patirrojos”.

