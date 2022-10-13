“Nasty Nestor” can’t wait to debut in the playoffs with the Yankees and continue to dominate
NEW YORK – Gerrit Cole delivered for the Yankees in Game 1 of the American League Division Series against the Guardians on Tuesday, going 6 1/3 innings of four hits, one run and eight strikeouts in the new york victory over Cleveland.
On Thursday, Néstor Cortés Jr. will not only try to follow that pace set by Cole in the postseason and give the Bronx Bombers a 2-0 lead in the best-of-five series, but also try to maintain his own pace set in the regular season, when the Cuban left-hander went 12-4 with a 2.44 ERA and 159 ERA+ in 28 starts.
For Cortes, born in Cuba and raised since he was seven months old in Hialeah, Florida, it will be his first career appearance in the playoffs.
“It’s something that I’ve obviously dreamed of since I was little,” Cortés said. “I think having the opportunity to start the second game of the postseason is a huge thing for me, for my family. I am grateful, happy (to) be able to do it.”
The story of Cortés, called to his first All-Star Game in 2022, is well known. Selected in the 2013 amateur draft by the Yankees, the left-hander had many ups and downs in the early years of his professional career. He first made it to the major leagues in 2018 with the Orioles and then pitched with the Mariners.
Now, in his third stint with the Yankees organization, Cortés has taken advantage of an excellent cut fastball since 2021 that he refined in the 2018-19 season in the Dominican League with the Estrellas Orientales. Over the past two seasons, the 27-year-old pitcher has gone 14-7 with a 2.61 ERA, earning him the nickname “Nasty Nestor” and becoming a staple of New York’s rotation.
“It’s been crucial,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said after Cortes’ final start of the 2022 regular season. “The fans want him, and with good reason. He loves wearing the pinstripes and throwing here.”
Thanks to a broad repertoire that includes a four-seam fastball, the slicer fastball and a series of secondary pitches, Cortes has been able to keep opposing hitters out of the way this year, to the point where that 2.44 ERA is third-best. by a Yankees starter since 1969, after Ron Guidry (1.78 in 1978) and Steve Kline (2.40 in 1972).
“He’s continued to get better, never resting, always looking for ways to get better,” Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton said. “He keeps things light. He always laughs, he always has a good time and then he goes out and (dominates) every five days.”
One of the aspects for which Cortés’ personality has earned a good reputation is for his contributions of Cuban coffee in the Yankees’ clubhouse. But now, that “fuel” has to be his left arm and continue what he did in the regular season.
“We are here to win,” Cortes said. “We are here to compete and give ourselves the best opportunity to advance to the Championship Series.
“That’s always the goal, ever since we entered Spring Training, of fighting for a ring. It’s always on our minds.”