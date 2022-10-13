Nadia Ferreira escapes from Marc Anthony to show everything in a Lamborghini

Marc Anthony is happy with Nadia Ferreira and probably this video of the young beauty queen driving at full speed in a luxury getaway could captivate the singer. We show you…

October 12, 2022 4:00 p.m.

Marc Anthony highlights several photographs with his new love as a sign of his commitment and permanent company with the model Nadia Ferreirawith whom he is excited and very soon he will walk towards the altar although an official date has not yet appeared.

Frequently, We have seen the beauty queen hand in hand with the singer in different special events, while they share trips, concerts, interact with family among other scenarios that excite their fans.

However, many know that the interpreter of “Vivir mi vida”, “Tu amor me bien” among other hits, owns countless luxury and sports cars, enjoying different automotive brands seven days a week, where he travels happily with his fiancée.

Nevertheless, The beauty queen reveals in her incredible instagram photos that she is also passionate about cars at full speed, enjoying the comfort that the latest technology gives her at the wheel to exude her elegance in a two-by-three.

It should be noted that several of his fans consider that this video of Nadia on a getaway driving the powerful Lamborghini Huracán made the Puerto Rican singer laugh at his feet, mixing beauty and adrenaline at its best., showing all its charm in a vehicle that has a top speed of 325km/h, it travels from 0 to 100km/h in 3.2 seconds and offers a power of 640CV / 470 kW that can be well evidenced in the audiovisual that you can see below.

Lamborghini Huracan Model

+ Video of Nadia Ferreira in the Lamborghini:

