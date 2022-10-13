More changes are coming to Telemundo’s “Día a Día” program

After 15 years on the Puerto Rican screen through Telemundo Puerto Ricothe evening show “Day to day”began -a month ago- a series of changes that began with the arrival of the journalist Sylvia Hernandez. According to two promotional videos that are currently part of Channel 2 commercials, next Monday, the followers of the “show” will see more modifications.

According to a press release, Hernández would come to the space to cover breaking news both in the field of entertainment What judicial. A little over a month after starting her work in “Day by Day”, the work of the television presenter has also focused on the judicial issue.

On the other hand, last week, the entertainer Nelson Valley, announced his departure from the program where he was for a decade. The host of the “Nothing Personal” segment used his social networks to say goodbye to the public.

“They say that changes are good and that they are challenges that open the door to other opportunities. But, the biggest challenge will be not missing my family from ‘Day to Day’ for all the learning and growth during these past 10 years. Today, with great gratitude, I share with you that, in order to gain new work experiences, I have decided to leave the ‘show’ that gave me the opportunity to bring so much joy and healthy entertainment to the homes of my beloved Island, Puerto Rico. What an enriching experience, accompanied by a unique group that touched my life and gave me invaluable learning! Ray and Dagmar were my teachers and dear co-workers. I will always be grateful for this wonderful school. It was an honor to work with two great pillars of television in Puerto Rico”, he indicated at the beginning of his publication.

Replacing Del Valle is presenter Julio Daniel Guzmán, better known as “The JD”.

A few days ago, Telemundo Puerto Rico began announcing what appears to be a new season for “Social TV”, one of the sections of “Día a Día”. In this space, which was also led by Del Valle, a topical issue is brought to the table for various figures to express their opinion.

In addition to the cast of the “show”, personalities such as the actress Fragoso Norwillthe singer Manny Manuel and the interpreter Melina Leon.

Also, last night, during the transmission of “Raymond and his friends” (RYSA) announced that next Monday “a new member will join the ‘Día a Día’ family with a lot of energy”. With this figure, the cast of the program that is broadcast from 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm would be completed again.

The “Day to Day” team is made up of Raymond Arrieta, Dagmar Rivera, Gil-Marie Lopez, Carlitos Ramirezthe Chef Noelian Ortizthe journalist and analyst Luis Enrique Faluand Hernandez.