MIT and Harvard are working on a pill that is equivalent to exercise

We know that getting regular physical activity is one of the most important things you can do for your health. According to the CDC, (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, for its acronym in English): “Some benefits of physical activity for brain health occur immediately after a session of moderate or intense physical activity.

From running to rowing, exercise comes in many shapes and sizes. Now, a group of scientists from two of the most important universities in the United States, claims to be one step closer to offering the benefits of exercise in pill form.

Researchers at MIT and Harvard Medical School identified how exercise and high-fat diets modify cells, genes, and cellular pathways. His research could help develop drugs that mimic the effects of exercise and combat obesity.

“I think the message to all readers should be that exercise is not just about calories burned,” said Dr. Manolis Kellis, one of the study’s lead authors. “People shouldn’t be saying, ‘Oh great, they’re making a pill; I can stop exercising now.’ The message is the exact opposite. Basically, exercise now so you can reprogram your cells for later,” he added.

More and more research is unraveling how our body clock, or circadian rhythm, can influence the metabolism and behavior of fat cells, and this new study is also relevant in this area. The authors found that high-fat diets suppressed the genes that govern circadian rhythm, while exercise had the opposite effect and boosted them. Two of these genes matched human genes related to circadian rhythm and increased risk of obesity.

“There are many studies that show that the time of day you eat is very important for the absorption of calories,” says Kellis. “The connection with the circadian rhythm is very important, and it shows how obesity and exercise do in fact have a direct impact on that circadian rhythm in peripheral organs, which could act systemically on distal clocks and regulate cell functions.” mother and immunity”.

Immediate benefits of physical activity according to the CDC:

Manage your weight.

Reduce risks to your health.

Strengthen your bones and muscles.

Improve your ability to do daily activities and prevent falls.

Increase your chances of living a longer life.

Exercise has a lot to do with reprogramming the body to process energy better, to be in a more metabolically active state.

“What we’re finding is that both obesity and exercise have dramatic effects on biology,” Kellis explained in an interview with Boston.com. “They are affecting many, many pathways and many genes, in multiple cell types in each of these tissues.”

These findings are important, because “high-fat diet and obesity are major risk factors for almost every aspect of human biology, every aspect of human health,” Kellis said, citing COVID-19 as examples, diabetes and neurodegenerative conditions.

According to the CDC, in 19 states and two US territories, at least 35% of residents are obese as adults. Obesity is a common, serious and costly chronic disease for adults and children.

While the researchers’ long-term goal is drugs and therapies, Kellis noted that one of the study’s main takeaways is the systemic impact diet and exercise have on the body.

But access to quality food and the physical ability to exercise regularly are not given and are not viable lifestyle interventions for everyone. For this reason, the scientists believe the findings are also important, as they point to new targets for drugs that could one day replicate the effects of exercise.

“Understanding the molecular mechanisms that drive the beneficial effects of exercise and the detrimental effects of a high-fat diet is very important to understand how we can intervene and develop drugs that mimic the impact of exercise on multiple tissues,” says Kellis.