Michelle Renaud and Aislinn Derbez are honest about the divorce

In a most sincere talk, Aislinn Derbez and Michelle Renaud spoke about their own experience during their divorce process. during the podcast The Magic of Chaos, of the daughter of Eugenio Derbez, both agreed that the divorce had been the best thing that had happened to them, after leading a marital relationship that, unlike fairy tales, did not make them live happily ever after. Experiences that they hope can help other women who live in a similar situation.

Just days ago, Michelle Reanud confirmed in the pages of our sister publication, HELLO! Mexico, who has a relationship with fellow actor, Matías Novoa. The actress is full, ready and willing to fulfill her dream of giving her son a little brother Marcelofruit of his marriage with Joshua Alvaradoto whom she was married from 2016 to 2018. It was this experience as a wife that she spoke to Aislinn about.

“I got married knowing who, thinking I could change it. No one changes anyone, ”Michelle revealed in this talk with friends on this difficult topic that she sees much more clearly today. “I got married thinking that marriage and the baby were going to make him settle down, he was going to make him play house with me. And suddenly we weren’t playing and that’s when I said: ‘I don’t want this’ “

Renaud added that she lived through a very difficult relationship, but like many women, she wanted to fight for it in the name of love. “I had a really bad time and she said: ‘It’s just that I love him’, because we finished every week. She suffered a lot. My relationship was based on pain, not love, communication, or growth,” she added reflectively.

But Michelle wasn’t about to keep fighting over something that wasn’t working. “One day I said, ‘This is it,’” she recalled. “I decided, I told him and his response was: ‘Yes, send me the lawyers,'” she said of her then-husband’s response. To the surprise of the 34-year-old actress, everyone imagined that this would happen. “When I started telling people, like my dad, my friends and others, they told me: ‘We already knew.’ It was obvious to everyone and no one told me, ”she detailed.

Aislinn’s experience as a wife

In the same year that Michelle married her ex, Aislinn Derbez said “yes, I do” to Mauricio Ochmann at a ceremony held in Tepoztlán, Mexico. At first everything was honey on flakes, but little by little the problems were bigger than they could handle in the marriage in which they had their little girl Kailani.

“My relationship worked very well, it was beautiful, we learned a lot from it and it was something unexpected,” said Vadhir’s sister, José Eduardo and Aitana. “You start to grow on different sides, to abandon yourself to please the other, I think the same thing happened to both of us,” she confessed.

In March 2020, both issued a statement on social networks to confirm that they had separated, but it was in December 2019 when the actor officially asked for a divorce.