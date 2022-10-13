Mhoni Vidente makes a strong revelation of Christian Nodal: “The disease is eating him”

Just one day after an entertainment magazine revealed that Christian Nodal is suffering from an illness, Mhoni Vidente reported in his predictions that indeed the famous Mexican regional singer is going through a complicated moment of health and even announced what is the condition suffered by the native of Caborca, Sonora.

“Yes, Nodal is going to appear on December 1 in the Zócalo, this card tells us, the eye card, that he is very depressed, that the human papilloma is eating it. Cancer comes to the father, in the prostate or in the bladder, “said Mhoni Vidente, who apparently does not see better moments for the family of the popular Mexican singer either.

It was this Tuesday when the magazine “TV Notas” published an interview with a close friend of the singer in which he indicated that he is allegedly estranged from Cazzu, his current girlfriend, and his family. According to the testimony, Once Christian Nodal ended his relationship with Belinda, the singer was seen with numerous womenwhich brought serious consequences to his health as he developed a sexually transmitted disease.

Nodal offers to give a free concert in the Zócalo; “Only if Belinda agrees,” AMLO replies

The famous fortune-teller indicated that thousands of Mexicans will be able to enjoy the concert that the interpreter of “Botella after Bottle” and “They didn’t tell you wrong” has offered to give for free in the Zócalo of the capital on December 1after this Wednesday during the morning conference the president of Mexico, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, will accept the offer for Nodal to appear on this site “only if Belinda agrees.” It must be remembered that the pop star gave his support to the president when he was running for the presidency of Mexico in 2018.

This was the only condition that the president set for the Mexican regional interpreter to offer a free concert in the largest square in the country. “We take Nodal at his word to see if we invite him. He already said that he is not going to charge for the Zócalo. It could be the first of December that we celebrate four years of government or any other day, ”López Obrador declared this morning, after Nodal made known his interest in giving a free concert in the famous square of Mexico City, whose tentative date would be the day the president celebrates his fourth year at the head of the Government federal.

“You just have to respectfully consult Belinda, because she has always behaved very well with us. If she agrees, we accept Nodal’s proposal”, declared the president during the morning. Even waiting to receive a response from the artist, he also invited her to sing on the show: “I invite her, but if she can’t attend, let her give us her opinion”Lopez Obrador commented.

