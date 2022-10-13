Meet the “secret son” of Salma Hayek and François-Henri Pinault

Salma Hayek She is one of the few Mexican women who has succeeded in Hollywoodthanks to her talent and her beauty, years after her arrival she met Francois-Henri Pinault who would he marry and have a daughter, Valentine Dove, but recently the version began to emerge that he would have a “secret son”.

It should be noted that Salma Hayek She has detailed that she feels full, but this has not always been the case because some time ago she went through a love break with the French businessman who is now her husband.

This is how Salma Hayek’s “secret son” was born, with whom she does not hesitate to photograph herself due to the excellent relationship they both have.

First we have to clarify that the boy, that yesterday turned 16 years old, is not a biological descendant of the artist. Actually, he arose from a fleeting romance that her millionaire husband had.

We refer to nothing more and nothing less than the young Augustin James Evangelista Pinault, who came into this world after the brief four-month interaction that the tycoon had with the supermodel Nice Evangelist.

From 2006 to 2011, the queen of the catwalks who shone in the 90s kept the paternity of her firstborn hidden; However, she later changed her mind and got involved in a legal battle to demand a pension from the subject.

How many children does Salma Hayek have?

Salma Hayek only has one biological daughter: fifteen-year-old Valentina Paloma Pinault.

Despite this, he has an excellent relationship with the other three sons of François-Henri Pinault: Augustin James Evangelista Pinault, Mathilde Pinault and Francois Pinault Jr.

Such is the level of love that the Mexican actress does not hesitate to share the moments she spends with the teenager, who turned 16 yesterday and is identical to Linda Evangelista.

The boy is 11 months older than Salma Hayek’s biological daughter, since he was born on October 11, 2006 and his half-sister came into this world on September 21, 2007.

“My son is called Augustin Evangelista Pinault, I recognized him in 2007. Augustin was born on October 11, 2006, when his parents had already separated for more than eight months. Whenever possible I make him participate in my family life in the United States or in France, especially with his sister Valentina, born in September 2007; he is fully integrated into my family, ”the French tycoon revealed to Elle.

Salma Hayek supports her husband at all times, so she does not hesitate to treat Augustin James Evangelista Pinault as if he were her own biological son.

