Entertainment

Meet the new ‘son’ of Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira who will get along with Jennifer Lopez’s twins

Photo of CodeList CodeList2 mins ago
0 0 1 minute read

The singer Mark Anthony 54 years old will spend this year at the altar with his fiancée, Nadia Ferrera, and handle the details of the ceremony in complete privacy. Meanwhile, they consolidate their relationship and are inseparable on social networks where they accumulate millions of fans.

Yes ok Nadia Ferrera Y Mark Anthony They have a fairly full work schedule, they manage to accompany each other and share moments. But now a new member has joined the family who will surely be part of the trips and special moments.

Source link

Tags
Photo of CodeList CodeList2 mins ago
0 0 1 minute read
Photo of CodeList

CodeList

Related Articles

Ozuna in Santo Domingo reveals other dreams: “I need to see my children grow up” and “connect more with God”

7 days ago

the curious reaction of the footballer after listening to a song by Shakira during the warm-up of FC Barcelona

1 week ago

Kate del Castillo arrived at the Billboard Awards speaking as Spanish and nobody understands

2 weeks ago

Unrecognized son of King Carlos III and Camilla reveals the letter he sent to Elizabeth II before he died; this says: PHOTO

4 days ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© Copyright 2022 Code List, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button