Meet the new ‘son’ of Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira who will get along with Jennifer Lopez’s twins

The singer Mark Anthony 54 years old will spend this year at the altar with his fiancée, Nadia Ferrera, and handle the details of the ceremony in complete privacy. Meanwhile, they consolidate their relationship and are inseparable on social networks where they accumulate millions of fans.

Yes ok Nadia Ferrera Y Mark Anthony They have a fairly full work schedule, they manage to accompany each other and share moments. But now a new member has joined the family who will surely be part of the trips and special moments.

This is Blue Muñiz Ferreira, the ‘new’ son of Mark Anthony Y Nadia Ferrera. He is a beautiful dog of the Pomeranian breed, the favorite of celebrities. Yailin, the most viral and Yanet García are some of the celebrities who already have this type of life partner.

Marc Anthony, Blue and Nadia Ferreira. Source: instagram @nadiatferreira

It was Nadia Ferrera who presented Blue with a beautiful family photo in which he appears with Mark Anthony. “We introduce you to the new member of the family @bluemunizferreira”, wrote the model while emphasizing that the pet has its own Instagram account.

In it he already has more than 3 thousand followers due to the popularity of Nadia Ferreira and Marc Anthony and says: “I was born on July 16, 2022 and I am the most playful, intelligent and spoiled baby by my parents.” The couple’s fans immediately celebrated the news with thousands of likes and hundreds of comments welcoming Blue.