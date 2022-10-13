Mbappé wants to break his contract with PSG and this is the team that has already made an offer for his transfer. How much does he charge?

2022-10-13

Between 2018 and 2020, Paris Saint-Germain commissioned a communication agency to create false Twitter accounts to launch hostile campaigns against enemies of the capital club, the investigation portal Mediapart revealed on Wednesday.

According to this online newspaper, which publishes a report by the company Digital Big Brother (DBB), based in Barcelona and controlled by Franco-Tunisian businessman Lotfi Bel Had, this agency created “an army of trolls” at the service of the club owned of Qatar to discredit personalities, journalists and even team players.

Among the targets, according to the report, “media hostile to PSG such as Mediapart and L’Equipe, the fan attacked by Neymar (after PSG’s defeat in the French Cup final in 2019), the young woman who accused the star Brazilian rape, but also the footballer of the team Adrien Rabiot and the former sports director Antero Henrique”.

Mediapart indicated that the Parisian star Kylian Mbappé was also “splashed”.