Mbappé wants to break his contract with PSG and this is the team that has already made an offer for his transfer. How much does he charge?
2022-10-13
Between 2018 and 2020, Paris Saint-Germain commissioned a communication agency to create false Twitter accounts to launch hostile campaigns against enemies of the capital club, the investigation portal Mediapart revealed on Wednesday.
According to this online newspaper, which publishes a report by the company Digital Big Brother (DBB), based in Barcelona and controlled by Franco-Tunisian businessman Lotfi Bel Had, this agency created “an army of trolls” at the service of the club owned of Qatar to discredit personalities, journalists and even team players.
Among the targets, according to the report, “media hostile to PSG such as Mediapart and L’Equipe, the fan attacked by Neymar (after PSG’s defeat in the French Cup final in 2019), the young woman who accused the star Brazilian rape, but also the footballer of the team Adrien Rabiot and the former sports director Antero Henrique”.
Mediapart indicated that the Parisian star Kylian Mbappé was also “splashed”.
Given this, Kylian would have made the decision to leave the French club and will seek a unilateral termination of the contract. The stir of this information added to the desire to leave may be one of the tricks that he has for PSG to lower their economic claims.
For the player, the team did not make the right signings to win the Champions League, and he is also not happy with his position on the pitch.
The problems with Christophe Galtier and his bad relationship with Neymar have PSG in tension, a team that would have already received an offer for Mbappé from Liverpool.
The Parisians have valued Kylian at 300, a figure that he did not reach Liverpool that puts 150 million on the table of euros to have the services.
Kylian Mbappé renewed with Paris Saint-Germain, where he has played since August 2017. The contract ensured his permanence in Paris until 2025 with a salary of 83 million euros per season and an extra 125 million in case of renewal, according to the ‘New York Times’ this summer.