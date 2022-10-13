Sports

Mayweather destroyed Canelo Álvarez for not fighting Benavidez

Floyd Mayweather he knocked down brick by brick the arguments he uses Saul “Canelo” Alvarez not to face David Benavidezespecially the reference to the fact that he will not face Mexican boxers because he is the one who represents Mexico.

Ironically, The Money noted that if black boxers took that same stance “you wouldn’t see the best fights”since they are usually the best in that discipline, to launch a strong offensive against the Guadalajara.

“You have to realize that Crawford, just like Spence, are two great fighters. It would be wrong if they released a (subject like) Canelo. He said, ‘I don’t want to fight Mexican boxers,’ Floyd Mayweather Jr told Fighthype.

Canelo made his career beating Mexican boxersbut now he says he doesn’t want to fight Benavidez. He’s talking about not wanting to fight Mexican fighters.

“If that is the case and Canelo is saying that and everyone is behind Canelo, so all the black wrestlers can say, ‘You know what? We’re not going to fight each other’“, he abounded.

African-American boxers, ‘the best’

insisted that black fighters can’t resort to that kind of comment, since they know that only then will they be able to face the best. “All the biggest and best boxers are black,” he added.

Mayweather also made it clear that in your promoter stage you will not limit your support to anyone, no matter what race they are, since their only interest is to catapult them to be the best in boxing.​

