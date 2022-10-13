Mauro Icardi scandal with Wanda Nara: he is the laughing stock of the whole world | Controversial statement | football curiosities

They are not divorced: Mauro Icardi made an Instagram “live” to refer to Wanda Nara and give his version of the stormy relationship they have. The Argentine footballer couldn’t take it anymore and broke the silence.

“If the way is to make it public, we will make it public. I was so bored, so many things were talked about that I have to go out and clarify”, commented Icardi.

“I don’t think it’s a separation that has been going on for a long time, as they’ve been saying. It’s all a lie, we’ve been together for 9 years, we’ve never parted ways,” the attacker exploded, in a broadcast that was followed by around 100,000 users.

Icardi pointed to Wanda and did not measure himself in his words: “She is the laughing stock of the whole world, I am not prepared to face all this.”

“Wanda made a clarification that we are separated. The weekend I was with her in Argentina and we had a good time, we were together. Until the next day when I came back, everything was more than fine. We are here in Istanbul with the kids. Let’s hope the mother deigns to come. All this that is happening is not what I want for my sons and daughters,” Icardi added.

“We’ll see what’s in store for us. We will see if we continue with this position and if something can be done for the children. You already know the kind of father I am and how I behaved with three children who are not mine. I love them as if they were mine, as if I had given birth to them. I know the kind of person they grew up with, today, unfortunately in life, the mother decides to break them, “she said about Wanda’s attitude.