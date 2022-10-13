Mauro Camoranesi, world champion, could reach NecaxaHalftime

Editorial Mediotiempo and Pressport

Aguascalientes, Mexico / 12.10.2022 16:26:36





Mauro Camoranesi traveled to Mexico for negotiate your likely arrival to Necaxa, Argentine media have reported. The world champion with Italy, would take the advantage for the position and would become the first coach chosen entirely by the american investors.

And it is that the former assistant of Camoranesi, Victor Palacioshas been in charge of the scouting area in the Rayalthough his work has left much to be desired and has already been the target of criticism, he has the confidence of investors to make decisions and support the former coach of the NK Mariborwhere they worked together.

mauro he has managed five clubs since his retirement as a footballer, Choras of Tepic from 2014 to 2015, Tiger from 2015-2016, coffee growers from 2016-2017 and to the Slovenian clubs NK Tabor Sežana in 2020 and NK Maribor in the 2020-2021 season.

Recently the hydrocalid set announced the dismissal of Jaime Lozano of the team after being eliminated in Repechage of Opening 2022a DT who also sounds to direct Pumas in Clausura 2023.

During his time as a player, Camoranesi was world champion at the World Cup Germany 2006the same one who played with Italy.