Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira present the new member of their family

Marc Anthony and his fiancee Nadia Ferreira shared a series of photos with the new member of their family on their Instagram account: His name is Blue Muñiz Ferreira and he is a small white dog with some parts of his fur in a light brown tone.

The new member of this family was presented being on the arms of Ferreira and next to Marc Anthony, who seems to be about to kiss him in one of these photographs.

The little dog, of the Pomeranian breed, already has his Instagram account with the user bluemunizferreira and there is already a photo of him with more than 9,000 likes. “Hello Instagram, my name is Blue… I was born on July 16, 2022 and I am the most playful, intelligent and spoiled baby by my parents,” says the text that accompanies the image.

“Love of my soul 🤍”, commented Nadia Ferreira on the photo of her beloved dog Blue.

The Paraguayan model and the Puerto Rican salsa singer have been engaged for months and so far the date of the wedding is unknown. Their commitment comes after showing off their love for months on social media.

Nadia Ferreira is traveling with her beloved around the world to accompany him in all the presentations he has in various cities to please his fans with his music. Through social networks they are usually seen together and happy, enjoying and showing off the love that will soon take them to the altar.

The couple at times has received criticism for the age difference between them. Marc Anthony is 54 years old, while Ferreira is 23. “They are like barbie and ken’s grandfather”, “How beautiful your daughter @marcanthony”, “There is no purer love than that of grandparents” and “How cute, that grandparents are eternal” are part of the messages that They have left on a few occasions.

