Manager who hired the false intensivist returns to manage the Fundación hospital

Diana Celedón, who was the manager of the Fundación San Rafael hospital when they hired the false intensivist Diego Alejandro Posada, returns to manage the most important care center in the ‘corner of progress’.

Five days ago, Celedón was appointed by the governor of Magdalena, Carlos Caicedo, to manage the Fundación hospital.

This news surprised the deputies that make up the Third Commission of the Departmental Assembly of Magdalena, who made a control and surveillance visit to the San Rafael hospital and were treated by Celedón as manager of the health center.

Faced with Celedón’s return to management, Assemblyman Gustavo Durán, from the Radical Change party, said: “A surprise, I was not informed that Diana Celedón had returned, that consultation would have to be made to the governor. I think that the people from Fundan do not agree with her return”, he indicated.

However, Deputy Durán said that Celedón will have an opportunity to vindicate himself with the inhabitants of Fundación and the inhabitants of the surrounding municipalities.

Deputy Claudia Patricia Aarón, also from Cambio Radical, also expressed that she was surprised by the appointment of Diana Celedón as head of the Sa Rafael hospital.

“I was surprised and asked her what since when she was managing, she told me a few days ago they had appointed her,” she said.

Aarón, who is the president of the Third Commission, added that hopefully in this new period the manager will be more rigorous when hiring so that what was registered with the false intensivist does not happen again.

“She (Diana Celedón) was recognized as a victim for what happened with the false intensivist… We made the complaint at the key moment and it will be the competent authorities who determine the responsibilities in the investigations,” Aarón explained.

Along the same lines, Assemblywoman Rosita Jiménez, from the Alianza Verde party, commented that she asked the manager and her legal team what measures they have been taking when hiring so that history does not repeat itself?

Likewise, Jiménez asserted that the Assembly and the Third Commission are not in charge of pointing out and condemning what happened in the hospital, “for that there is a process that must be respected and it will be the institutions that must assume responsibility.”

Good care at the hospital

On the other hand, regarding the inspection and control visit, the Fundación San Rafael hospital showed a good face, as the assembly members stated.

“There is positive care, we have been talking with patients and the general balance is that there is good medical care, patients have their medication for treatment,” said Rosita Jiménez.

Deputy Claudia Patricia Aarón also asserted that there is good care at the Fundación hospital.

“We have no complaints, on the contrary, each one of the dependencies that we visited, the patients expressed that they feel satisfied with the care. All services are open, in a hospital that cares for about 90,000 users of the Foundation and surrounding municipalities, ”she commented.

He indicated that the manager was given a questionnaire, which she must answer and thus know in depth the administrative and financial part of the institution.

“The manager has just taken office, we hope that she will send us the list with the answers”, added Aarón.

For his part, Deputy Durán stated that the expansion of the hospital is necessary, “the infrastructure is too small… The manager said that this year they are going to start with the works to offer a better service,” he pointed out.

The Third Commission also visited the Aracataca, El Retén and Zona Bananera hospitals on this day and last week it visited the Remolino and Sitionuevo care centers.

The objective of the Commission is to know the reality of the hospitals of the department and it depends on each situation, summon the managers to debate in the Assembly.