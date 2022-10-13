Lucía Méndez talks about Verónica Castro and the rumors of the old rivalry between them are fueled

Lucia Mendez and Veronica Castro

October 12, 2022 2:25 p.m.

Lucía Méndez and Verónica Castro supposedly have had a quarrel for several years, it is said that it is because they both shared the love of the Argentine actor Jorge Martínez, although it was at different times.

For others it is because of the egos of the actresses, since both have been called the great stars of soap operas, since they starred in several successes on television. But they have denied that there is any kind of quarrel between them.

Register here: https://bit.ly/3ChvWYT and participate for an Air Fryer Ninja

More celebrity news:

VICTORIA RUFFO WAS HIS GREAT LOVE AND NOW DEFENDS PABLO LYLE

KARMA CAME. THEY WANT TO SEE GUSTAVO ADOLFO INFANTE ON THE TIGHT ROPE

But in the face of the recent scandals that afflict Verónica Castro, Lucía Méndez was emphatic in answering: “The truth is that I am not aware, that is, whatever I say, I was there, and I know perfectly well, no, I I do not know, it is a very difficult subject for me to answer, the truth is that I think I prefer not to give an opinion, the subject is very delicate, I think it is very hot, everything is very hot and the truth is, I do not dare to comment on anything at all”

After so much insistence Lucía Méndez did give Veronica everything

After Javier Ceriani’s insistence on the subject, she finally replied that she would not do it: “Never, never, never, no, no, no, I definitely don’t think I could do that, no, I have granddaughters, how do you think, one that is going to be three years old and one that is one month old, I could not do that, ever.”