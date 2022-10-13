Lourdes Del Río rings the bell after receiving her last chemotherapy

Since being diagnosed with breast cancerlast April, the Puerto Rican journalist, Lourdes Del Riohas not stopped manifesting healing and, through his social networkscarry a message of prevention, hope and positivism. Yesterday, the news reporter from Univisioncelebrated having taken another step towards full recovery.

He rang the bell. who in your account Instagram She describes herself as a “Puerto Rican soul, life and heart” received her last chemotherapy. Precisely, from the aforementioned social network, Del Río shared with his followers part of what he experienced at the medical appointment.

“And the moment arrived that I had so longed for. This concludes my round of chemotherapy. Grateful to God, to the doctors, nurses and friends who have been family, true angels of love”, began in the message where she thanked the medical staff who treated her during the process.

In the video, the Puerto Rican based in Miami, appears surrounded by nurses. In addition, she can be seen when one of them placed a medal on her as a symbol of an achievement achieved.

“Now to take a short break before continuing with the next phase, radiotherapy. We are still positive!” added the creator and host of the podcast #EnPositivo.

In the social networks of “Wake up America”, television space that is transmitted by Univision, in the same way, they celebrated the great news. The production published the moment in which Del Río rang the traditional bell as a sign that the series of chemotherapies had ended.

“Good news! Lourdes del Río celebrates that she had her last chemotherapy, ”reads the message they included.

As the story goes, in 1996, at the MD Anderson Center in Houston, Admiral Irve Le Moyne, in gratitude for completing his radiation treatment, donated the bronze bell from his ship, which was installed on the main campus. . From this moment, the symbolic act of ringing the bell three times was born, for those patients who wished to celebrate the completion of their treatment. Nowadays, this practice has spread throughout the world, as a symbol of hope, given the possibility of overcoming cancer and of making a joyful closure to this arduous process.