“Let no one come forced” – SwingComplete

By Andy Lans / @DeportesAndy

Is it long before we realize that Roel Santos has been one of the best leadoff hitters in the history of the National Series? Isn’t Roel up to the level of Wilfredo Sánchez, Luis Ulacia or José Antonio Estrada?

Titles are not lacking for the native of Niquero. At 35 years old, Roel exhibits five National Series crowns, four with the Alazanes de Granma and one with the Vegueros de Pinar del Río. If he does not have bigger numbers in Cuban circuits, it is due to his frequent incursions in foreign leagues.

Roel has already played in Cuba, Mexico, Colombia, Canada, Venezuela and Japan. He always with the same spark. The same mischief. It is valid to clarify that those opportunities to shine abroad were not had by other historical leading men of the National Series.

However, a special reason beyond his fruitful career justifies us to approach Roel Santos on this occasion: a World Classic just around the corner after six years of absence.

“After waiting so many years, any athlete would be happy to represent their country in baseball’s greatest international event. I am very grateful to life for having already had that experience. It’s a different adrenaline rush.” the man from Granma tells us.

The 2015 Caribbean Series champion participated in six games corresponding to the 2017 World Classic. Back then, he hit .318 after 23 plate appearances with three runs scored, a pair of RBIs, a double and a triple.

“The key to having a good Clásico started from the Caribbean Series that year and the preparation stops for Taiwan and South Korea. He was very focused, wanting to have a good tournament. The Japanese who worked in the stadium said that I was very fast and imitated how I ran. It was very funny.” Roel remembers about the great baseball event.

The outfielder, who will represent the Naranjeros de Hermosillo in the upcoming Mexican Pacific League, hit .556 (5-for-9 with a home run) in the Olympic Qualifier held in Florida, United States, in 2021. If we add the 2017 Classic , the Premier 12 of 2019 and the aforementioned Pre-Olympic we obtain an average of .340 by Roel after 44 official shifts. Four extra-base hits, nine runs scored and three RBIs support his stats in those events.

“I like to stand out in all the tournaments with Cuba. It doesn’t matter if they are big or small. The greater the challenge, the greater the work and focus. One never prepares for defeat, always for victory. I just try to enjoy myself to the fullest ”he adds.

There is much talk of a federated, unified or independent Team Cuba. What would be the best version for Roel Santos?

—For me, the best Cuba that could be taken to the World Classic is the one where the player wants to represent his country. That he is not a player forced to go to the tournament. If the player doesn’t want to, he shouldn’t go because he won’t enjoy it.

»I don’t decide which of those three teams to play with. That is in the hands of the managers. If by that date I am healthy and motivated, I will gladly go.

If an unusual event does not occur. Roel Santos must attend his second Clásico. He is not a major league player, but his passion when it comes to chasing a fly ball, stealing a base or sliding into the plate make him undisputed.