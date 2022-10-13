Lautaro Martnez elevates his career, Messi applauds him and Barcelona regrets it

TEvery footballer dreams of a night like the one he had Lautaro Martínez at the Camp Nou. The Argentine confirmed in the best possible scenario, for the rival and for the competition, that he is prepared for greater challenges and challenges in his career. His performance against Barcelona is one of those that could represent a definitive leap in his career.

Because Lautaro fulfilled last August 25 years old and faces his fifth season with the Inter, Where did you come from? Racing in exchange of €25 million. After a first year of adaptation to Europe and the A series, At only 21 years old, where he scored fewer goals, since his second season he has always achieved a good scoring figure.

Therefore, before the match of the Barcelona on the Champions League, there was some concern about its drought since it had not marked since August. Lautaro couldn’t choose a better day to finish her off. His match at the Camp Nou is one that will always be remembered. Marc attended and offered a recital of what is asked of a striker, keeping the ball, driving the Barça defense crazy and always making the best decisions with the ball.

The day after, the Italian media celebrate the return of ‘The bull’ and one of the most important newspapers, such as ‘La Gazzetta dello Sport’, describes his performance as follows: “Lautaro is a champion. From now on, Martínez’s season, and perhaps his career, has risen to a higher level.” In Argentina they also celebrate that their ‘9’ in the Qatar World Cup 2022 has regained its best level. The ol’ diary comments that “Lautaro, figure: goal, assist and bye to a negative streak. El Toro played a great game in the Nou Camp: I put in, fought and distributed. And a long dry spell with Inter ended.”

His companion in that World Cup will be none other than a such Leo Messi, who did not cut himself and gave a ‘like’ to a publication by Lautaro after his match against Barcelona. It didn’t matter to Messi that he went against him Barcelonahis former team that is one step away from being eliminated in the Champions League group stage except for a miracle.

Curiously, Lautaro was able to play for Barcelona. “The negotiation that could have brought me to Barcelona has ended,” settled the footballer himself prior to that duel at the Camp Nou. The Bara is true that he has the ‘killer’ of him, perhaps Lewandowski Be the best striker in the world. But the Pole is 34 years old, nine years older than a Lautaro who continues to grow. Transfermakt says that he is the most valued Argentine soccer player, with 75 millionand the fifth most valuable forward behind Mbapp, Haaland, Kane and Vlahovic.

Beyond the figures, Lautaro Martínez has become one of the most desired and quoted on the market. Inter hopes that he will continue for more years in their ranks, but with this evolution it is difficult to imagine that we will not soon see him in another club and as one of the best strikers in the world.