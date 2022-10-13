Larcamón promises that Puebla will leave with dignity

Eduardo Dominguez

Mexico City / 12.10.2022 22:47:40





Nicholas Larcamon he knows that the 6-1 he got Puebla in view of America in the Cuauhtemoc Stadium It is a very difficult “uphill” to deal with, so now his focus is on his club saying goodbye with dignity to a tournament plagued with complexities, with injuries being the hardest part of his journey.

“Undoubtedly we are going to prepare for the match, knowing that we have 90 minutes left, playing a Liguilla match and risking the opportunity to show what we are made of. It is also an opportunity to show lineage, to teach those things that always position us. It is a way of defending these colors, our prestige. On Saturday we have an appointment with our prestige and essence”, commented the strategist in a conference.

Regarding the performance in Quarterfinal First Legthe Argentine pointed out that they stopped showing the level to which they were accustomed, partly due to the wear and tear they suffered from having faced Chivas in the Repechage just on Sunday, so they had little time to recover.

“It is not a single factor, but issues of its own come into play, such as the prelude to the game, with wear and tear, a heavy pitch, added to a performance well below what we are used to. In general, three aspects are combined that greatly accentuate what happened on the field of play. We were not even close to the competitive level that we usually show”.

He added that the dressing room was just sadness, with players “hitting and hurt”, since they considered that it was “too much punishment” after having dealt with a tournament full of adverse circumstances.

​

​