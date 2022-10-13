Lake Mead water crisis exposes volcanic rocks

See comparative images of the drought in Lake Mead 0:51

(CNN) — The lowering of Lake Mead’s water level has uncovered several shocking things in recent months: shipwrecks, ancient warships and human remains.

Now, scientists report a new discovery in the dry bed of Lake Mead: volcanic ash-bearing rocks that rained down on southern Nevada during explosive eruptions about 12 million years ago.

The lowest water levels in history are exposing sedimentary rocks not seen since the 1930s, when the Hoover Dam was built and Lake Mead was filled. Among these rocks, researchers at the University of Nevada in Las Vegas found ash deposits from volcanoes in Idaho, Wyoming and California.

“We knew these ash units existed, but we were surprised to find so many as Lake Mead’s water level drops,” said Eugene Smith, UNLV professor emeritus of geology and co-author of the study.

Climate change-driven drought in the West and overdrafting of Colorado River water have pushed Lake Mead levels to record lows. In September, the water level of the lake was only 318 meters above sea level, that is, 27% of its total capacity.

Scientists are taking advantage of the low levels to study sediments that haven’t been exposed in nearly a century.

Smith’s research team found white-to-gray volcanic ash among the previously submerged rocks. They took samples to his lab to determine the origin of the ash, but found that it did not come from a single eruption.

Scientists found evidence of multiple volcanic explosions that occurred millions of years ago in places like the Snake River Plain-Yellowstone area, an area of ​​dormant volcanoes that stretches across Idaho along the Snake River and into present-day Yellowstone National Park. and eastern California. They also found ash from eruptions only 32,000 years ago, which is not that far off if you think about it on the geologic time scale.

Jake Lowenstern, a research geologist with the US Geological Survey who is not involved in the study, told CNN that studying past volcanic eruptions can help paint a picture of future risk.

The latest discovery at Lake Mead may be one of the “best” collections of volcanic ash from that time period, Lowenstern said, and “will be important in allowing us to reconstruct the geologic history of the region and understand the frequency of major volcanic eruptions.” and its impact on the Southwest”.

Ash from volcanic eruptions, even moderately explosive ones, can travel hundreds of kilometers, covering areas up to several meters with heavy material. Recent eruptions have shown that a couple of millimeters of wet ash can disrupt the transmission of electricity. And when inhaled, the tiny but sharp grains of ash pose a significant health risk.

“These ash falls can disrupt transportation and supply networks, close airports and potentially be a health hazard,” Smith said. “It is important that local governments develop plans to deal with these types of events, as they do with earthquakes and floods.”

Smith said his latest analysis could help society prepare for future volcanic events, even if they come from distant volcanoes, as well as “current and future climate change.”

“Studying the past is the key to understanding the future,” Smith said. “By understanding past volcanic events, we can better understand how a future event may affect a large metropolitan area. We can also make plans to deal with a volcanic eruption when one occurs in the future.”