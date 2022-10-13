Kylian Mbappé: a bomb to explode that can give his way out | french league

He would back down completely. Kylian Mbappé extended his contract with Paris Saint-Germain, and months after saying a resounding no to Real Madrid, the consequences began to come to light for the French star. No one can say no to the ‘White House’, it’s a complete dream, and it was also a dream for Mbappé who wanted to be a footballer a few years ago to become professional with Monaco and make the leap to PSG.

And it is that, from that decision, a lot of sequels began to emerge that have affected Kylian Mbappé, on and off the pitch. Kylian demanded one thing or another to seal his renewal at Paris Saint-Germain, among them, the hiring of a new sports director such as Luis Campos, economic issues within his renewal and more aspects that he enjoys today for today.

However, his attitude on the court and off it has not been well seen. They talk about how he tried to help Neymar Jr leave, who finally stayed in the Parisian ranks, and from that moment on, his friendship with the Brazilian began to take another path. A situation where egos began to take over the Frenchman and the former Santos from Brazil, which is still being discussed. Although they hide it very well on the pitch, but Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos have had to come in to calm the waters.

The last thing about Kylian Mbappé was having shown his dissatisfaction with Christophe Galtier for the position in which the strategist puts him. He posted a story online, which he later deleted, perhaps realizing that it was wrong to protest in such a way. With the passing of the days in the same week, the rumor came out that he is not happy in Paris, and Luis Díaz’s Liverpool began to join the interest in the Frenchman.

From the club, Luis Campos has maintained that at no time has Kylian Mbappé spoken to Nasser Al-Khelaïfi or Campos himself about his departure, and if he is not happy. The question is addressed to Mbappé and not to the sports director. Despite this, the rumor appeared that the club hired an agency to spread hate on social networks precisely with some players like Kylian among others in the squad.

This situation has gotten out of hand for Paris Saint-Germain, who, although he denied this information, are under scrutiny because the club itself may be the cause of Kylian Mbappé not being happy in France and wanting to leave the team. A bomb that is about to explode and that can end badly for both sides. Kylian would dislike PSG, and the team would take care of opening that French wound.

According to L’Équipe, there is fear within the institution that these situations could jeopardize the plans to play around Kylian Mbappé being the heart of the project. However, it is the same team that is ensuring that this is not the case for the French international.

As if that were not enough, Kylian is also accused of having a bad relationship with his teammates, since the same media outlet mentioned that Mbappé has few friends left in the squad, including Achraf Hakimi, who commented that the French player is happy in Paris Saint-Germain, Presnel Kimpembe, Nordi Mukiele, Hugo Ekitike and Christophe Galtier, main allies of Kylian Mbappé.

According to L’Équipe, Kylian Mbappé believes that there is no better way to put an end to the rumors than to find solutions, and the healthiest way may be to find a way out, but first, both the institution and the French player must shake hands so that it is not a murky and hateful farewell to the club that saw him grow as a footballer and that put his name on huge clubs.

This theme is a bomb that is ready to explode. It will be in December, it will be in the summer of 2023, but his ego, the rumors that haunt him, and his bad relationship with some teammates, may be key to thinking about terminating the contract soon. However, for PSG it would not be profitable for their bond to end, as they clearly want to take advantage of Kylian Mbappé’s departure.