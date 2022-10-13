Julia Gama attacks Natalia Alcocer for insulting her boyfriend

Natalia Alcocer insulted Rafael Nieves in a publication where the celebrity could be seen arguing with his companions from “Exatlon USA”.

Julia Gama asked the actress to stop bothering her boyfriend and emphasized her problems with her former partner.

The vast majority of Internet users supported the couple and asked Natalia Alcocer not to criticize them anymore.

After Natalia Alcocer pointed out that Rafael Nieves He was a “misogynist” Julia Range He did not hesitate to defend his partner and lashes out at the actress, calling her a “cheap feminist” and assuring that she should better dedicate herself to being happy.

It all started when Alcocer described “misogynist” to his former partner of “La Casa de los Famosos 2” in an Instagram video, where the celebrity could be seen having a heated discussion with his companions in “Exatlon USA”.

The comment did not go unnoticed by the Brazilian and demanded that the actress stop writing such things, assuring that her boyfriend is “a wonderful man” who knows how to respect and value women.

“Natalia Alcocer now, find yourself a cheap feminist pinch*. For your information, Rafa is an incredible man, who really knows how to respect and value women.”he stated at the beginning of his message.

“Maybe you don’t understand, because never in your life were you lucky enough to have someone like that by your side. Now, I invite you to take care of your life that, apparently, is well destroyed and forget about us, that we are very happy and busy living ours “external

Finally, he wished her happiness soon in her life so that she no longer has the need to bother others: “I, for example, before this unhappy comment of yours, I didn’t even remember that you existed, it’s like they say: happy people don’t bother, so I want you to be very, very happy.

So far, the so-called ‘Vikinga’ has not responded to what the Portuguese said, however, the vast majority of Internet users have supported the couple and asked the actress not to get involved in other people’s things.