Juanita Goebertus: “We are seeing the effects that Trump has incited to disregard electoral results”

Juanita Goebertus in her apartment in Bogotá, on October 1. John Philip Rubio

Colombian lawyer and political scientist Juanita Goebertus (Bogotá, 38 years old) has been the new director of the Americas division of Human Rights Watch since August. She was part of the team that negotiated the peace agreement with the former FARC guerrilla, sealed at the end of 2016, and she took office as soon as she finished her term as a congressman. In these months she has already made work visits to Brazil and Mexico. Despite an intense travel schedule, she will perform her duties from Colombia, unlike her predecessor, the Chilean José Miguel Vivanco, who lives in Washington. “Partly due to an institutional decision to strengthen the presence in the region,” she explains by video call from Berlin, where she is attending a meeting with HRW researchers from around the world.

Ask. The expansion in Latin America of authoritarian populist regimes represents a serious threat to the protection of human rights and the rule of law, he warned when announcing his appointment. What is the panorama with which it has been found? Is there a deterioration of democracy in the region?

Response. Before characterizing that populism that we are seeing throughout the region, one has to ask how we got there. There are at least five factors common to the emergence of this type of authoritarian regime. The first is that, of course, we remain a highly unequal region. Unfortunately, in the context of the pandemic, poverty grew; according to ECLAC we had a setback of 27 years. We remain one of the most insecure and most violent regions in the world. We are completely deadlocked in the fight against corruption. Furthermore, 54% of all global deforestation is concentrated in this region and we have a brutal migration crisis.

That was the perfect breeding ground for a breakdown of confidence in democracy, in parties, in the rule of law; for an absolute feeling of polarization, where that human rights discourse became elitist and foreign. Ultimately, as a result of this, a broad sector of the citizenry in Latin America is more willing to accept authoritarian populist regimes that restrict their rights.

P. How to deal with such a critical diagnosis?

R. Where else I see a face of hope is in civil society. In all these countries, despite immense difficulties, we are seeing human rights organizations at the local level, women’s groups, LGBT, indigenous, Afro-descendants, who fight every day. Despite this harsh, distressing diagnosis, Latin America has a supremely resilient civil society.

newsletter The analysis of current affairs and the best stories from Colombia, every week in your mailbox RECEIVE THE

P. Brazil has just held the first round of elections without major incidents, but in a context of growing political violence and President Jair Bolsonaro’s questioning of the electoral system, as well as attacks on the press and justice. Are you worried about this electoral climate ahead of the second round at the end of the month?

R. Of course. He has been questioning the electoral system for more than a year, saying that there will be fraud when he himself was elected President in 2018 and had spent five terms as a congressman with that system, which is a reliable electronic electoral system..

P. The Bolsonaro government has also deregulated the use of weapons in the streets…

R. Fortunately, the Brazilian electoral tribunal made decisions to restrict the carrying of weapons before, during, and briefly after the elections. But we are very concerned about the growth of political violence in Brazil. We are concerned that, to the extent that the margin between Lula and Bolsonaro is smaller, there is a risk of claiming fraud, disregarding electoral results and inciting violence. There have been massive disinformation campaigns. Many of the people I spoke with in Brazil made a comparison with January 6 in the United States [la toma del Capitolio] and with Trump’s call to ignore the results. We are still beginning to see the serious effects for Latin American democracy that Trump has incited not only Americans, but all Latin Americans, to explore the possibility of disregarding electoral results. Bolsonaro is a perfect example.

P. Isn’t it unusual for an incumbent president to shake the shadow of electoral fraud?

R. Thanks to electronic voting, Brazil achieved a truly reliable and independent system. Alleging fraud today is simply a disinformation strategy to confuse the democratic debate.

P. He also just visited Mexico

R. One of the paradoxical things that we are seeing in the region is that the ideology with which many of these authoritarians are elected hardly matters. If one looks at Andrés Manuel López Obrador, a left-wing authoritarian, and compares him to Bolsonaro, a right-wing authoritarian, he finds many similarities.

P. HRW has warned about militarization in Mexico. What steps of the Government of López Obrador have worried you?

R. Mexico has one of the highest homicide rates in its history, while giving more and more power to the Armed Forces. AMLO makes the decision contrary to what had been his campaign policy, of demilitarization, of basically ending the Federal Police, turning it into the National Guard, and transferring it to the Secretary of Defense, weakening all the municipal and state police, dismantling all the capacity of judicial technical investigation at the federal level, and as a result expands the military criminal jurisdiction. Perhaps the most serious and strange, if you will, is the handing over of a lot of civil functions, customs, ports, public contracts, including the Mayan Train, to be carried out directly by the military. That they also apply national security standards in access to information, and therefore reduce access and transparency on all this information.

Goebertus, who took office in August as director of Human Rights Watch for the Americas, in her apartment in Bogotá. John Philip Rubio

P. The authoritarian drift of Nayib Bukele in El Salvador also arouses concern.

R. El Salvador is the country that is closest to becoming a dictatorship, as others already are. There is a democratic breakdown in which Bukele appeals to the same discourse that authoritarians from the right or left have used on the continent. At the same time, the State of emergency has been in place for more than six months, and today it results in more than 54,000 people being detained. As an academic at Harvard said, he is a populist millennial, which uses technology to strengthen that authoritarian power. The international community has to open its eyes. What he has done in these three years is a much faster deterioration of democracy than what Chávez did in his time in Venezuela.

P. As for Venezuela, do you see a transition to democracy possible?

R. Venezuela has to find a way to return to democracy, but it is important to start by acknowledging the problem. Today it has almost 7 million migrants. The United Nations fact-finding mission has documented the responsibility of members of the regime in crimes against humanity. Today it is a regime that has not allowed alternation in power, nor the conduct of truly free and democratic elections and systematically violates human rights. The great challenge that countries like the United States and Colombia have, which have some possibility of influencing, is that any reactivation of the relationship is conditional on a serious negotiation process that resumes the agenda that had been agreed in Mexico between the regime and the opposition. .

P. Can the reopening of the border with Colombia help improve the human rights situation in Venezuela?

R. Colombia has to play a role. It is evident that the policy of diplomatic isolation that the Duque Government tried to implement completely failed. And I am convinced that the well-being, especially of the inhabitants of the border, depends on a serious process of recomposing the bilateral relationship. But doing it well depends on having a strategic vision of the relationship. It is in the best interest of Colombia to encourage a process of transition to democracy in Venezuela.

P. In the letter they sent to the Government of Colombia about their policy of “total peace” they recommended that they decide with whom to negotiate and in what way…

R. It The first thing we point out to the Petro Government is that no peace policy –particularly total peace– is possible if it is not also accompanied by a territorial security policy for the protection of citizens. We must not forget that Colombia is in a process of dramatic deterioration of its security, between 2017 and 2021 there was an increase of 5.5% in the national homicide rate. If one looks at the PEDT municipalities, those municipalities most affected by war and poverty, that increase since 2016 was 40%. So, there is a critical situation. Guaranteeing a total peace process implies recognizing that this policy of dialogue and negotiation must go hand in hand with a policy that cannot abandon the citizenry.

P. Did it surprise you that the government has referred to as FARC-EP one of the dissident groups that left the peace process and which it now wants to include in total peace?

R. Yes, we said it from Human Rights Watch. We must be very clear: the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia – People’s Army, as they called themselves, the vast majority laid down their arms in the process as a result of the 2016 peace agreement. According to the government’s own data, the 94 % of those more than 13,000 people complied with their disarmament, and are complying with their process of reincorporation into civilian life. There are dissidences of some people who never laid down their arms and others who, having laid them down, made the decision to re-arm. But I insist, the bulk of those who were part of the FARC-EP complied with the country and are today in a process of accountability before the JEP [Jurisdicción Especial para la Paz]. I think it was a mistake, and I hope that the Petro Government will correct it.

subscribe here to the EL PAÍS newsletter on Colombia and receive all the informative keys of the country’s current affairs.