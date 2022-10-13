JP Morgan to close Kanye West’s multi-million dollar account over his anti-Semitic remarks

Kanye West (REUTERS/Lucas Jackson/File)

Rapper Kanye West was invited to withdraw his JP Morgan bank account, while the Adidas company cut collaboration with his Yeezy brand after his anti-Semitic tweets.

the middle american Page Six He released the artist’s statements this Wednesday night about what happened and he explained that he was happy to have published what he thought.

“Hey, if you call someone out on bad business, that means you’re being anti-Semitic… I’m happy to have crossed the line on that idea so that we can talk openly about things like a bank cancellation.”, he said, before calling himself “the richest black man in the history of the United States”.

Meanwhile, various sources in the United States confirmed that JP Morgan Chase gave him until November to find a new bank for the financial operations of his company Yeezy.

“They told me that no official reason was givenbut they also sent this letter to confirm that you have until the end of November to find another place for the Yeezy empire to deposit (your money), ”explained a journalist from Page Six.

JP Morgan Chase Bank sent him a letter to inform him of the near end of his banking relationship (REUTERS / Mike Segar / File)

The letter said, “Dear Ye, we are sending you this letter to confirm our recent discussion with [nombre redactado] that JP Morgan Chase Bank, NA (The Bank) has decided to end its banking relationship with Yeezy LLC and its affiliated entities”.

For its part, the Adidas company announced last week that its association with West was “under review” after the scandal of the “White Lives Matter” shirt that the rapper used in one of his daughter North’s games.

“After repeated efforts to resolve the situation privately, we have made the decision to place the partnership under review,” the company announced in a statement Thursday, according to CNBC.

“We will continue to co-manage the current product during this period.”

West, 45, subsequently responded to the statement on Instagram, writing: “FK ADIDAS I’M ADIDAS ADIDAS RAPED AND STOLE MY DESIGNS.”

The singer also shot at the Adidas company. REUTERS/Randall Hill/File Photo

Page Six explained that in August, the artist had begun speaking out against the brand due to his frustrations with the company, who allegedly made decisions about their collaboration without their consent.

BLOCKED ON SOCIAL NETWORKS

Instagram Y Twitter restricted the accounts of American rapper Kanye West after he posted comments reported as anti-semites.

A spokeswoman for Twitter said on Sunday at AFP that his account had been blocked due to a violation of the social network’s rules.

and a spokeswoman for Goalthe parent company of Instagram, told the AFP that the group had removed content – but would not specify which – from West’s account for violating their rules.

On Instagram, he shared a screenshot of a text conversation with artist Diddy, where he told him, “This is not a game. I will use you as an example to show the Jewish people who told you to call me that no one can threaten or influence me”.

His Twitter and Instagram accounts were blocked. REUTERS/David Swanson/File Photo/File Photo

Shortly after, he was blocked from his account.

In the case of Twitter, the rapper posted, “I’m a little sleepy tonight but when I wake up I’m going to die of scam 3 On the JEWISH PEOPLE The funny thing is that actually i can’t be anti semite because black people are actually jewish too. You guys have played me and tried to fool anyone who opposes your agenda.”

He was also blocked from that account by the authorities of the social network.

West’s comments were highly criticized by numerous social media users, including political leaders and the Anti-Defamation League (ADL), an influential organization combating anti-Semitism.

CONFRONTATION WITH HIS EX

In another of the rapper’s recent scandals, one was revealed with his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian. The artist has been trying for some time to change his four children, North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm, to the Donda Academy, which was formed by him, but the influencer refuses.

Kim Kardashian fears for the safety of her children after West published the name of the school they attend.

Consequently, West published on Instagram the name of the institution to which the minors go, which provoked the ire of Kardashian.

The North American media TMZ assured that Kim has resisted, largely because not an accredited school. A recent Rolling Stone story said that Donda offers: “Parkour classes, a cone of silence, and a director with no apparent formal teaching experience.”

The media also revealed that the school authorities fear that anyone could enter the campus, so they chose to hire more security so that no incident occurs.

(with information from EFE and AFP)

