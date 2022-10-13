Jorge Sánchez and Rensch still haven’t filled the gap left by the winger at Ajax: Netherlands Press

The Champions League showed that Jorge Sánchez and Devyne Rensch are not the answer to the loss of Noussair Mazraoui, who left for Bayern Munich.

The Mexican right back, George Sanchez, was one of the main players in the thrashing that the Ajax at the hands of Naples and was questioned for his poor performance during the game of the UEFA champions league.

The portal us.nl mentioned that the Mexican was found vulnerable during the game that was held in the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium, Well, they pointed out that the former holder of that position left a very large space to fill.

“The gap left by Noussair Mazraoui on the right side it is large ”, he says in his text.

The performance of Jorge Sanchezwhere he was overtaken in the match by Jvicha Kvaratsjelia, who won all the individual duels they had and even the Mexican got a yellow card in the little more than 60 minutes he played.

Jorge Sánchez was one of the main players in the thrashing that Ajax received at the hands of Napoli. Getty Images

The Dutch media indicated that the youth to occupy that position and with an important potential is Devyne Rensch, who counts at 19 years of age is selected nationally, but the club decided to place the former American.

“Devyne Rensch has the potential to fill the void, but in the Champions League against Liverpool Y Naples he looked very vulnerable. Not surprisingly, he Ajax he brought a Rensch competitor with Jorge Sánchez, but the Mexican has played a few minutes, partly due to an injury, ”says the note.

The Mexican was included in a space that said media made in which they titled. “Many signings, few results: this Ajax has no business in Champions” and pointed out that Jorge Sanchez is part of the reinforcements that make up a squad that is not worthy of competing in the UEFA champions league.

“After the historic defeat of the Ajax before him Naples (1-6) Many painful conclusions can be drawn. The most painful of all? Gerry Hamster Y Klaas Jan Huntelaar they failed to put together a Champions League-worthy squad in their first transfer summer… That’s not crazy. Ajax he fails time and time again in the big games.”