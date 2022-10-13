Johannes Streese Suárez will be released from prison after variation of coercion measure

A court in Santiago varied the preventive detention for periodic presentation to Johannes Wilhelm Streese Suárez, accused of violating Law 153-07 on High Technology Crimes and Crimes.

The accusation against Streese, 39, It is for producing and reproducing photographs and videos of minors for sexual exploitation, through a messaging site that operated in the Dominican Republic and the United States, in addition to sharing links of the same content.

The court changed the preventive detention for periodic presentation and impediment to leave the country.

The Public Ministry establishes that he made video chats with girls and encouraged them to show their private parts, taking pictures. This evidence is part of the file in this case.

The variation of this measure occurs weeks after the Permanent Attention Court of Santiago ratified the 3-month preventive detention against Streese Suárez.

The man was serving the measure at the Rafey Men’s Correction and Rehabilitation Center.

Streese Suárez had been in prison since mid-June of this year. The Attorney General’s Office (PGR) reported at that time that the arrest was the product of a process that began with an alert from the Homeland Security Investigations of Philadelphia, in the United States.