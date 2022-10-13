Jiménez to a firm in America and the reason why Iñárritu receives him in Coapa

Raúl Jiménez visiting Coapa

October 12, 2022 12:49 p.m.

It is not a thing of the last few weeks but comes from several tournaments ago, Club América has been looking for a new center forward for the team despite the fact that Henry Martín is in the best moment of his career.

Raúl Jiménez is one of the main options for the America board because they want to repatriate one of the last jewels of their quarry that they exported to Europe and shone in the Premier League with Wolverhampton.

More news from America:

They danced Sánchez in the Champions League and Ajax’s decision to sign Lara from América

Ajax paid 120 million MXN for Sánchez and what América would ask for Emilio Lara

Both Santiago Baños and Raúl Jiménez himself have already publicly expressed their desire to join paths again, so it only seems to be a matter of time before Jiménez is seen dressed as an eagle again.

Has Raúl Jiménez already signed?

Raúl Jiménez was seen in Coapa together with Héctor González Iñarritu, but the reason for his visit was only for the celebration of the 106 years of America, but despite the fact that nothing has been done yet, the only thing missing is the yes of the Wolves and everything indicates that Jiménez will return to Coapa once the World Cup is over.