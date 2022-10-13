Jesús Molina makes his departure from Chivas official FIRST LOW!

The midfielder will not continue after four years in the Flock, at the end of his contract and without the possibility of renewing it.

Little by little the future of Chivas de Guadalajara begins to take shape, because after the departure of Ricardo Peláez as sports director, the first loss of a footballer was also confirmed and it is the midfielder Jesús Molina, who through his Instagram account made it official by not entering the institution’s plans for 2023.

The midfielder was injured in a knee at the beginning of this 2022 and this led to surgery for a torn ligament, so his place was taken by Sergio Flores and Fernando Beltrán, who took over the center of the field of the Sacred Flock, besides a few months ago Fernando González joined, so the 34-year-old footballer no longer had a place in the squad.

In this sense, Molina ends the contract at the end of this 2022, for which there was also no interest in renewing it, motivating the footballer himself to publish his goodbye on the famous social network to continue his sports career, after four years where he managed to earn the respect of the fans and proudly wear the captain’s badge most of the time he was in Chivas, although another sector of the followers was never very satisfied with the signing as they had an Americanist past.

Jesus Molina de Chivas says goodbye

“Today after almost 4 years, the time has come to close a cycle in this great team. Thank you @chivas and to all Technical bodies for the trust and for making me feel at home, Although the objectives were not met as a team, I keep all the learning and moments lived”.

“Lastly, I would like to thank all the fans for their unconditional support, for being in good and in bad times, for your good wishes and vibes in this long period of recovery from my injury, I would have loved to say goodbye playing one last game in our stadium but above all I dreamed of celebrating a championship together! was what Molina wrote on Instagram.

