Jamie Lee Curtis: “There are people who would annihilate my trans daughter for existing, as if we hadn’t learned anything from fascism” | Present

In one of her most sincere interviews, actress Jamie Lee Curtis (Santa Monica, United States) has made a statement in favor of the trans community and against fascism. With great seriousness and a tone of concern, the 63-year-old interpreter has said that she has a trans daughter and that seeing how some sectors of society have reacted to this fact has made her feel afraid.

“I have a trans daughter. There are threats against her life, just for existing as a human being. There are people who want to annihilate her and other people like her. The level of hate is like we haven’t learned from fascism, and what is the result of that? The extermination of human beings. That’s scary. So Jamie Lee Curtis is scared. And you should be too. And Jamie Lee Curtis has a voice and is trying to use it and so should you. And that’s how we change things. Thinking of them, learning and then using our voices to draw attention and fight against them”, she has explained in a video interview published by The Cinema of the SER.

This interview has been shared on Twitter by the trans activist Carla Antonelli, the first trans deputy in the history of Spain for the PSOE, between 2011 and 2021. Antonelli added: “Is someone going to do something to stop this hate and unreason? […]?”, before thanking the actress.

Jamie Lee Curtisse married actor and musician Christopher Guest in December 1984. The couple adopted two daughters, Annie in 1986 and Ruby in 1996. As explained in October 2021 in the magazine PeopleThe year before, Ruby, now 26, sat with her parents on the lawn of the family home in Los Angeles and explained that she felt like a woman. “It was a little difficult just by having to tell them something they didn’t know. It was somewhat intimidating, but at the same time I did not feel afraid because they have always accepted me as I am, throughout my life, “said the young woman.

In that same report, the actress gave details about how they faced the new situation. “I have been learning the new terminology. I am also new to this. I am not someone who pretends to believe that he knows much about this. And well, I’m sure I’ll make mistakes, but what I can assure you is that I try to make as few as possible”. The actress assured that she had decided to participate in the report in which she and her daughter Ruby recounted her experience because “if someone sees this and feels free to say who they are, then it will have been worth it.”