It confirms what many believed about the relationship between Sebastián Rulli and Angelique Boyer

Angelique Boyer and Sebastian Rulli

October 13, 2022 09:51 a.m.

Sebastián Rulli and Angelique Boyer are one of the most beloved couples on television, as they have starred in several soap operas in which they captivated the public with their story, from Teresa to What life stole from me.

But this couple, at least in fiction, is over, since the producers of Televisa no longer want to hire them together, because according to what they say: “they have saturated the couple” so now in each project that Rulli works, there will be another woman who Own your kisses on the small screen.

But their love in real life is still strong, and now they celebrate Angelique Boyer’s new industry together, confirming what many believed, that they are still happy and in love and that this separation in fiction has not affected them at all in real life.

Angelique Boyer models her designs

“You are light. You are spectacular My Cieloooo! Congratulations on this new achievement in your life. I know it will be a success because you are sharing your essence. I love you and I wish the best with Etérea”, is the message that Sebastián Rulli left for his girlfriend in the photos where she appears modeling her bikini designs on instagram.