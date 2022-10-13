Iraisel, widow of reggaeton singer El Dany, arrives in South Korea

Iraisel Pintueles, widow of reggaeton singer El Dany, was seen arriving in South Korea with her daughter Daniela.

The young woman is engaged to Cuban volleyball player Leonardo Leyva, known as “King Leo.”

In a video posted on the athlete’s account, the moment Iraisel arrives at Incheon International Airport in Seoul is seen.

Someone gives her a bouquet of flowers and she, along with her daughter, pose for the photo smiling, as a sign that a new life is about to begin.

Leyva does not appear in the images of this publication, although it is presumed that in later ones he will make an appearance on social networks.

The volleyball player would have left the Cuban national delegation during a competition in 2009 and it is presumed that he would have a contract in South Korea.

“We create our own love story, where every moment together is marked forever‼️ Welcome To 🇰🇷”says the emotional post.

In an Instagram post, dating from August 25, 2022, El Dany’s widow appears with her new love.

She, who was celebrating her birthday on that date, wore an engagement ring, a sign that the relationship is serious and that both young people, despite the comments and criticism, are moving forward.

“I’m going to tell you a story, but first I need you to accompany me all my life and then I’ll tell it to you. Imagine finding peace with the person who drives you crazy”said a fragment of Leyva’s post, very much in love.

Many people reacted to Iraisel’s arrival and congratulated her on this new step that begins or consolidates the relationship between the two.

