In his last days Andrés García does not forget what he took from Julio Iglesias

Andres Garcia and Julio Iglesias

October 12, 2022 9:01 p.m.

Andrés García at 81 years old is still one of the most recognized actors in history. His qualities as a gallant have been more than proven in all the novels, movies and plays in which he has participated, and not only on the screen or stage but also his conquering skills have transcended to become life. of the.

And precisely on this subject he had a competition with one of the most famous singers of the 80s and 90s. This is Julio Iglesias, who also had a reputation as a conqueror, even wanted to relate to Lucía Méndez herself.

And it was with Julio Iglesias that he had a gallant competition, to see who could conquer more women, and it was the singer who recognized that only Andrés García had beaten him in number of conquests.

Julio Iglesias is the richest singer

Julio Iglesias has a fortune of 1 billion dollars, since he is the one who has sold the most records and in the most languages, after all he learned to sing in Mandarin to enter the most populous market in the world. And it worked for him, as few artists can say they have a private island to live on.