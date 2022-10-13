Entertainment

In a panic, Irina takes desperate measures to silence criticism and get Gabriel Soto back

Photo of CodeList CodeList3 mins ago
0 0 1 minute read

Irina Baeva and Gabriel Soto
Irina Baeva and Gabriel Soto

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED IN:

One of the most famous and controversial couples right now in Mexican entertainment is undoubtedly that of Gabriel Soto and Irina Baeva. Two celebrities who undoubtedly attract attention for their talents and also for their multiple attractions that melt more than one of their fans.

A relationship that seemed made in heaven but that the rumors of infidelity on both sides could put an end to it, since various media have reported that the two could have broken their marriage commitment. It would not be the first time for Soto, since that would have been the reason why he ended up with the mother of his children, Geraldine Bazán.

Register here: https://bit.ly/3ChvWYT and participate for an Air Fryer Ninja

More news from them:

WHILE GABRIEL SOTO AND IRINA WALK AWAY, GERALDINE BAZÁN ALREADY HAS FUN WITH HANDSOME HOLLYWOOD

REVENGE, GERALDINE BAZÁN VERY CARING WITH LOVE FROM IRINA BAEVA’S PAST

The rumors have been growing and Soto himself had to go out and clarify everything. However, Irina has made a forceful decision to recover Soto’s affection and silence criticism.

Your Instagram comments

Instagram posts by Irina and de Soto

Baeva has made the decision to restrict comments on her Instagram posts in an act that could be to avoid criticism or questioning of the latest rumors. She has also decided to show her gallant a little love on the same social network, so that there are no doubts about her stability.

Source link

Tags
Photo of CodeList CodeList3 mins ago
0 0 1 minute read
Photo of CodeList

CodeList

Related Articles

It drove Sebastián Rulli crazy with jealousy, he ended up fleeing to be in complete exile

3 days ago

Nintendo releases trailer for long-awaited Super Mario movie

4 days ago

Verónica Castro’s worst fear would come true with Yolanda Andrade

3 weeks ago

While Pablo Lyle receives his punishment, Victoria Ruffo would have gone through the same ordeal

1 week ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© Copyright 2022 Code List, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button