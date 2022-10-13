In a panic, Irina takes desperate measures to silence criticism and get Gabriel Soto back

Irina Baeva and Gabriel Soto

October 12, 2022 2:23 p.m.

One of the most famous and controversial couples right now in Mexican entertainment is undoubtedly that of Gabriel Soto and Irina Baeva. Two celebrities who undoubtedly attract attention for their talents and also for their multiple attractions that melt more than one of their fans.

A relationship that seemed made in heaven but that the rumors of infidelity on both sides could put an end to it, since various media have reported that the two could have broken their marriage commitment. It would not be the first time for Soto, since that would have been the reason why he ended up with the mother of his children, Geraldine Bazán.

The rumors have been growing and Soto himself had to go out and clarify everything. However, Irina has made a forceful decision to recover Soto’s affection and silence criticism.

Your Instagram comments

Instagram posts by Irina and de Soto

Baeva has made the decision to restrict comments on her Instagram posts in an act that could be to avoid criticism or questioning of the latest rumors. She has also decided to show her gallant a little love on the same social network, so that there are no doubts about her stability.