If you were denied a US visa, here’s what you can do to appeal the decision

The American visa has become the obsession of many Colombians who wish to travel to the United States, either for tourism or, in many other cases, to seek a better opportunity, since they do not find good life development options in Colombia.

Precisely, in the last hours the proposal of President Gustavo Petro had been made known, through the ambassador to the United States, Luis Gilberto Murillo, in which it is proposed that Colombians who wish to go to the North American country for tourism do not need a visa to carry out the trip. However, this request is not yet official and even when it is, nothing will guarantee that the US Embassy will give the go-ahead.

And although there are many Colombians who have managed to obtain their visa without any problem, others have been denied for different reasons, which frustrates the dream of making their first trip to the United States.

In these cases, the portal visab1b2.com gave a series of recommendations to citizens who are denied this document at the US Embassy in Bogotá.

In most cases, when a visa is denied by the US Embassy, the main recommendation is to resubmit a new application, paying the corresponding fee once more, to have the opportunity to be admitted the second time.

Sometimes, the request for this document is denied for temporary reasons, such as not having the necessary money to guarantee that all the expenses of the visit to the United States will be covered. In this case, a second request has a high chance of being successful.

Other options that are recommended in the event that the application is rejected is to file an appeal for a denied visa. This appeal must be filed, in most cases, within 30 days of notification that the visa was refused. If this notification was received by mail, the appeal will have a total term of 33 days later.

The Citizenship and Immigration Service of the United States of America, known by its acronym in English USCIS, will review one by one the appeals in case of visa rejections to Colombians. This will be the last entity in charge of confirming the decision or, on the contrary, granting permission to travel as a tourist to the North American country.

With the visit of the current Secretary of State of the United States, Antony Blinken, to the country, Colombia’s international agenda has been busy. For example, the meeting with the Colombian ambassador to the United States, Luis Gilberto Murillo, who took the opportunity to talk about the delays that are occurring with the visa process.

In that sense, it was learned that Colombia’s relations with the United States are in one of their best moments, since the meeting held on October 4 was quite fluid. So much so that Murillo took the opportunity to speak for the thousands of Colombians who suffer daily with the visa process.

Despite the fact that no immediate solution was given, Murillo stated that the waiting times are up to two years, for which Blinken indicated that he would review the issue with a magnifying glass to find a better solution.